This City Has Been Named the Murder Capital of Wyoming

Wyoming, recognized for its scenic landscapes, sparse population, and low crime rates, surprisingly has a murder capital—Lander. As per a 2023 RoadSnacks report, which analyzes data across various subjects, Lander exhibits the highest murder rate per capita in the state.

What is Lander?

Lander, a small city in central Wyoming, boasts a population of approximately 7,441. Serving as the county seat of Fremont County, it is the gateway to the Wind River Indian Reservation and is a favored destination for outdoor enthusiasts due to its proximity to Shoshone National Forest, Wind River Range, and Sinks Canyon State Park.

How Many Murders Occurred in Lander?

In 2020, Lander reported two murders to the FBI, resulting in a murder rate of 26.9 per 100,000 people. This rate surpasses Wyoming’s average of 3.0 and even exceeds the national average of 5.0.

Why is Lander the Murder Capital of Wyoming?

The factors contributing to Lander’s elevated murder rate remain unclear, as the city lacks evident risk factors for violent crime. It is not densely populated, nor does it exhibit high rates of poverty, unemployment, or inequality. Furthermore, Lander doesn’t face significant issues related to gangs or drugs, which are often associated with high murder rates.

One potential explanation is that the murders in Lander were isolated incidents, specifically domestic violence cases involving family members or intimate partners. These types of crimes are often unpredictable and challenging to prevent, driven by personal motives and emotions.

Another possible factor is that Lander’s small population size may inflate its murder rate statistically. A single murder in a city of 7,441 people has a more significant impact on the murder rate compared to a similar incident in a larger city. Consequently, Lander’s murder rate might not accurately reflect its safety level but rather be a statistical anomaly.

How Does Lander Compare to Other Cities in Wyoming?

Lander is not alone in Wyoming’s high murder rates. According to RoadSnacks, the second-highest murder rate is in Green River with 17.5 murders per 100,000 people. Green River, slightly larger than Lander, has a population of 11,435 and is situated in southwestern Wyoming.

The third-highest murder rate belongs to Riverton with 9.4 murders per 100,000 people. Similar in size to Lander, Riverton has a population of 10,623 and is located in central Wyoming within the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Casper holds the fourth-highest murder rate in Wyoming, standing at 3.4 murders per 100,000 people. As the second-largest city in the state, Casper has a population of 58,244 and is situated in east-central Wyoming along the North Platte River.

Laramie rounds out the top five with a murder rate of 3.1 per 100,000 people. As the third-largest city in Wyoming, Laramie has a population of 32,009 and is located in southeastern Wyoming along the Laramie River.

What is the Safest City in Wyoming?

Contrastingly, the safest city in Wyoming, according to the RoadSnacks report, is Cheyenne. As the largest and capital city of Wyoming, Cheyenne, with a population of 64,235, reported zero murders to the FBI in 2020, resulting in a murder rate of 0.0 per 100,000 people.

Conclusion

While Lander has been labeled the murder capital of Wyoming based on its high per capita murder rate in 2020, this title may not accurately represent the city’s true nature. The murders in Lander were isolated cases of domestic violence, and its small population size may skew its murder rate statistically. Overall, Lander remains a relatively safe and peaceful city, reflective of Wyoming’s general status as one of the lowest-crime states in the country.

