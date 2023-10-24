This City Has Been Named the Murder Capital of Illinois

Illinois boasts a diverse population and a rich history, but it also grapples with a darker aspect – certain cities within the state struggle with alarmingly high rates of violent crime, particularly murder. The designation of Illinois’ murder capital for 2023 might take you by surprise.

Establishing the Murder Capital

To pinpoint the murder capital of Illinois, we relied on data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program for the year 2022. Our analysis encompassed two key factors: the total number of murders and the murder rate per 100,000 individuals for each city with a population of at least 10,000. We subsequently ranked the cities based on these criteria, from the highest to the lowest.

The Murder Capital of Illinois: East St. Louis

Out of all Illinois cities, East St. Louis emerged with the highest murder rate and the second-highest count of murders. Situated just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, East St. Louis is home to 26,277 residents and reported 50 murders in 2022. This translates to an astonishing murder rate of 190.3 per 100,000 people, which surpasses the national average by over six times (the national average being 29.4).

East St. Louis has been grappling with deep-seated issues like poverty, unemployment, corruption, and violence for many years. It has earned the unfortunate moniker of “the most dangerous city in America” from various media outlets. Moreover, the city contends with challenges such as racial discrimination, environmental pollution, and insufficient public services.

The Runner-Up: Maywood

Claiming the title of second-highest murder rate and the fifth-highest number of murders in Illinois is Maywood. This city, nestled in Cook County near Chicago, boasts a population of 23,055 and recorded 16 murders in 2022. This equates to a murder rate of 69.4 per 100,000 people, more than twice the national average.

Maywood, too, is no stranger to social and economic problems, featuring a high poverty rate, low median income, and limited educational attainment. It has grappled with issues such as gang violence, drug trafficking, and police misconduct.

The Most Murders: Chicago

In terms of the highest number of murders and the seventh-highest murder rate in Illinois, Chicago takes the lead. This vast, populous city in the state is home to 2,693,598 people and recorded 771 murders in 2022. This translates to a murder rate of 28.6 per 100,000 people, just slightly below the national average.

Chicago is recognized globally for its cultural, economic, and political significance, but it also carries the unfortunate reputation of being a city plagued by violence, including gun violence, gang conflicts, and organized crime. Remarkably, Chicago has led the nation in the number of murders for 11 consecutive years.

In Conclusion

For 2023, East St. Louis takes the unsettling title of the murder capital of Illinois, followed by Maywood and Chicago. These cities face significant homicide rates, reflective of their profound social and economic struggles. These communities necessitate increased resources and interventions to address the underlying causes of violence and to enhance the quality of life for their residents.