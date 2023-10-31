This City Has Been Named the Most Dangerous City to live in Virginia

Portsmouth, a municipality situated in Hampton Roads, is reported as having a higher crime rate than other Virginia cities. According to the 2020 FBI Uniform Crime Report, Portsmouth had 76.9 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, ranking sixth among cities with the highest violent crime rates nationwide. This blog post will delve into the contributing factors behind Portsmouth’s elevated crime rates and the initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety and reducing violence.

The Historical Perspective on Crime in Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s struggle with crime is not a recent occurrence but rather a long-standing issue. The city has grappled with violence and economic challenges for decades, especially following the decline of its naval and shipbuilding industries. The loss of jobs and population has led to urban decay, social unrest, and racial tensions. In 1969,

Portsmouth experienced a violent riot resulting in two fatalities, numerous injuries, and extensive property damage. In 1984, Portsmouth had the highest murder rate in Virginia with 48 homicides. In 1993, a federal drug official labeled Portsmouth as “the heroin capital of the East Coast.”

The Current Crime Situation in Portsmouth

Despite recent signs of economic recovery and urban revitalization, Portsmouth continues to face significant crime-related challenges. In 2020, the city recorded 74 homicides, marking a 55% increase from 2019. Incidents of shootings, robberies, carjackings, and assaults also rose.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted Portsmouth in terms of both health and economics, may have exacerbated underlying issues contributing to crime, including poverty, unemployment, stress, mental health concerns, and substance abuse. The U.S. Census Bureau reported a 2019 poverty rate of 18.5% in Portsmouth, surpassing the state average of 9.9%. In June 2020, Portsmouth’s unemployment rate was 12.7%, exceeding the national average of 11.0%.

Efforts to Mitigate Crime in Portsmouth

Despite the daunting statistics, there have been commendable efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety in Portsmouth. One such initiative is the Community Enhancement Division (CED), a unit within the Portsmouth Police Department (PPD) that emphasizes community policing and problem-solving.

The CED collaborates with residents, businesses, and organizations to pinpoint and address crime hotspots, quality-of-life concerns, and neighborhood issues. The CED also oversees various programs and campaigns designed to prevent crime, such as youth mentoring, gang intervention, domestic violence prevention, and drug education.

Another notable endeavor is the Fugitive Safe Surrender Program (FSSP), a partnership between the PPD and local churches that allows individuals with outstanding warrants to surrender themselves peacefully and receive lenient considerations from the courts. Launched in 2006, the FSSP has aided over 2,000 people in resolving their warrants and embarking on a new path.

The Prospects for Addressing Crime in Portsmouth

Portsmouth boasts a rich cultural and historical heritage but is also grappling with a serious crime issue. While resolving this multifaceted problem won’t be swift or straightforward, there are positive signs that suggest progress is being made. Through the combined efforts of various stakeholders, including law enforcement, community leaders, business owners, and residents, Portsmouth can surmount its challenges and evolve into a safer and more prosperous city for all.