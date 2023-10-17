This City Has Been Named the Most Dangerous City to live in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state steeped in a rich history, diverse culture, and abundant natural beauty. Nonetheless, it grapples with certain issues like poverty, unemployment, and crime, with specific cities bearing a more significant burden than others. In 2023, Tulsa stands out as one of the most challenging cities to reside in due to safety concerns.

Why Tulsa is Posing Safety Concerns

Tulsa, the second-largest city in Oklahoma and a cultural focal point in the state’s northeast is home to a population exceeding 400,000. It boasts a diverse economy encompassing sectors like energy, aerospace, healthcare, and education, along with an array of attractions including museums, parks, festivals, and sports teams.

However, Tulsa harbors a darker side. According to the latest FBI crime data, Tulsa had the highest violent crime rate in Oklahoma, marked by 59 murders in 2021. The violent crime rate in Tulsa, at 1,133 per 100,000 people, was more than twice the national average of 537 per 100,000 people. Property crimes in Tulsa were similarly high, at 5,430 per 100,000 people, exceeding the national average of 2,476 per 100,000 people. This translates to residents having a 1 in 90 chance of becoming victims of robbery, rape, assault, or murder.

Tulsa’s struggle with crime is not a recent development. The city has faced issues of violence and social unrest for decades, with one of its most tragic episodes being the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, which saw a white mob attack and destroy the thriving Black community of Greenwood, leading to numerous fatalities and thousands of displaced individuals. The shadows of racism and inequality continue to loom over Tulsa, manifesting as racial disparities in income, education, health, and justice.

Moreover, Tulsa grapples with challenges such as poverty, unemployment, drug abuse, and gang activity. The poverty rate in Tulsa stood at 19.43% in 2020, surpassing the state average of 15.6% and the national average of 10.5%. Unemployment in Tulsa registered at 5.7% in August 2021, higher than the state average of 3.2% and the national average of 5.2%. In 2019, Tulsa’s drug overdose death rate was 24.6 per 100,000 people, exceeding both the state and national averages. Gang presence in Tulsa was estimated to be around 4,000 members in 2018, contributing to increased violence and drug-related issues.

Efforts to Enhance Safety in Tulsa

Despite these challenges, Tulsa remains committed to addressing safety concerns and improving residents’ quality of life. The city has initiated several programs and initiatives, including:

The Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity (MORE): Established in 2018, this office focuses on addressing the root causes of social and economic disparities in Tulsa. The Community Policing Program (CPP): Launched in 2019, CPP aims to build trust and collaboration between the police force and the community through neighborhood-based officers who engage with residents and address their concerns. The Peacemaker Fellowship (PMF): Started in 2020, PMF intervenes with high-risk individuals involved in or exposed to gun violence, offering mentoring, support services, and incentives for behavioral change. The Mental Health Response Team (MHRT): Created in 2020, MHRT responds to mental health crises with trained clinicians capable of de-escalating situations and connecting people with the appropriate resources. The Vision Tulsa Program (VTP): Approved by voters in 2016, VTP funds various projects focused on improving public safety, transportation, infrastructure, economic development, and overall quality of life in Tulsa.

These endeavors have yielded some promising results. According to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD), violent crime decreased by 6% from January to August 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Property crime also decreased by 11% during that time frame. A survey conducted by MORE in 2020 revealed that 71% of Tulsans felt safe or very safe in their neighborhoods.

Tips for Staying Safe in Tulsa

While Tulsa is actively working towards improving safety, it remains essential to exercise caution and stay vigilant when residing in or visiting the city. Here are some tips to ensure your safety in Tulsa:

Avoid walking alone at night or in unfamiliar areas. If necessary, opt for well-lit and heavily trafficked streets and consider carrying self-defense items like whistles or pepper spray. Secure your home and vehicle. Lock doors and windows and keep valuables out of sight when leaving your home or car. Report suspicious activity to the police. In emergencies, call 911 or use the TPD app to provide tips, request services, or access information. Practice respect and courtesy. Avoid engaging in confrontations or arguments, and try to de-escalate situations when encountering hostile individuals. Seek help for mental health, substance abuse, or domestic violence issues. Contact 211 for local resources or reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for confidential support.

In Conclusion

Tulsa, while grappling with challenges, is striving to improve its safety and quality of life for its residents. Despite being labeled the most dangerous city in Oklahoma for 2023 due to elevated crime rates, the city is not without hope. Through awareness, vigilance, and support, you can contribute to making Tulsa a safer and better place for all.