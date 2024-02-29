This California County Has the Murder Capital! You Won’t Believe It!

When considering California, thoughts often turn to Hollywood, Silicon Valley, or Disneyland. However, there exists a darker facet to the Golden State, where certain counties exhibit distressingly high homicide rates. One such county is Monterey County, a picturesque coastal region in central California known for its agricultural offerings, historic landmarks, and natural allure. According to the Violence Policy Center (VPC), it holds the highest homicide rate among 10- to 24-year-olds in California.

What Sets Monterey County Apart?

Monterey County boasts a population of approximately 440,000 people, with around 60% identifying as Hispanic or Latino. The county is centered around the city of Salinas, responsible for the majority of homicides within its borders.

Salinas has a lengthy history of gang violence dating back to the 1960s when rival Mexican American youth factions, namely the Nortenos and Surenos, emerged. Affiliated with larger prison gangs like Nuestra Familia and the Mexican Mafia, these groups engage in activities such as drug trafficking and extortion.

In recent years, gang violence in Salinas has surged due to factors like poverty, unemployment, lack of education, and social marginalization. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Salinas exhibits a poverty rate of 16.5%, exceeding the state average of 11.8%.

As of November 2023, Salinas faces an unemployment rate of 9.7%, higher than the state average of 6.2%. In 2022, its high school graduation rate was 82.9%, below the state average of 86.6%. Limited opportunities drive many young Salinas residents towards gangs, seeking belonging, protection, and income.

What Are the Ramifications?

The repercussions of Monterey County’s high homicide rate devastate families and communities impacted by the violence. According to VPC, the county witnessed 35 homicides among 10- to 24-year-olds in 2022, with a rate of 23.8 per 100,000, the state’s highest.

Most victims and perpetrators were male, Hispanic, and involved in gang activity. VPC estimates each homicide in California costs approximately $1.6 million, encompassing medical, criminal justice, and lost productivity expenses. In 2022, Monterey County’s homicides incurred a societal cost of about $56 million.

The violence also adversely affects the mental health of residents, particularly children and youth, who grapple with fear and trauma. A University of California, Berkeley study found that 54% of children in Salinas witnessed or experienced neighborhood violence, with 38% displaying symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Exposure to violence correlated with lower academic achievement, increased school absenteeism, and higher risks of substance abuse and depression.

What Are the Proposed Solutions?

There is no swift or straightforward solution to Monterey County’s homicide problem, but initiatives aim to prevent and diminish violence. The Community Alliance for Safety and Peace (CASP), a coalition of local entities, collaborates to address violence root causes and foster positive alternatives for youth.

CASP has implemented programs like the Ceasefire strategy, targeting violent gang members with social services and incentives to curb violence, the Community Safety Division, offering outreach and intervention to at-risk youth and families, and the Youth Violence Prevention Task Force, coordinating efforts across various agencies.

Another endeavor, the Baktun 12 project, a nonprofit organization, utilizes art and culture to empower and engage Salinas youth. Providing workshops, classes, and events in various artistic expressions, Baktun 12 aims to create a safe, creative space for youth, fostering self-expression, skill development, and cultural connection. The project also advocates for social justice and peace in the community.

Conclusion

Monterey County, despite its scenic beauty and diversity, grapples with a severe homicide challenge, especially among its young population. Gang activity fueled by social and economic factors is a primary driver. The violence leaves lasting negative impacts on residents’ lives, particularly children and youth, who contend with fear, trauma, and missed opportunities.

However, amidst these challenges, there are signs of hope and resilience. Various groups and individuals collaborate to prevent and reduce violence, offering positive alternatives for youth. While Monterey County may bear the tag of the “murder capital,” it also harbors the potential to emerge as a model of safety and peace.