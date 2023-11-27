This Arizona Interstate Was Named the Deadliest Road in the U.S.

Traveling on interstate highways provides a quick and convenient means of crossing the country, yet it comes with inherent risks. As indicated by a report from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, Arizona stands out with the highest interstate fatality rate in the United States. This blog post delves into Arizona’s deadliest interstate, examining I-17, its hazards, contributing factors, and potential measures to enhance safety.

The Deadliest Interstate in Arizona: I-17

TRIP’s report, spanning from 2016 to 2019, disclosed that Arizona recorded 1.09 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles on its interstate highways, the highest among all states. The most perilous stretch identified was I-17, running from Phoenix to Flagstaff, with 0.707 deaths per mile.

I-17, spanning 146 miles, connects Arizona’s largest cities—Phoenix and Flagstaff. Despite offering scenic views of the state’s diverse landscapes, including the Sonoran Desert and Coconino Plateau, it poses challenges such as steep grades, sharp curves, narrow lanes, heavy traffic, extreme weather, and wildlife crossings. These factors, coupled with driver negligence, recklessness, or impairment, contribute to fatal crashes on I-17.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), between 2016 and 2019, I-17 saw 103 fatalities, with 36% involving wrong-way drivers. Wrong-way driving, a pervasive issue, leads to head-on collisions. ADOT has implemented various measures to address this problem, including signage, sensors, cameras, and warning systems, but challenges persist.

How to Improve the Safety of I-17

Efforts by ADOT and other agencies to enhance I-17’s safety necessitate a comprehensive approach involving engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency response. Strategies to make I-17 safer include:

Expanding and Upgrading the Highway: ADOT plans to construct flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point by 2023, enhancing capacity and relieving congestion. Enhancing Traffic Laws and Enforcement: Strict laws penalizing wrong-way driving under the influence aim to deter risky behaviors and underscore the severity of the offense. Public Education and Awareness: Campaigns by ADOT and other organizations inform the public about safe driving habits on I-17, emphasizing factors like checking conditions, adhering to speed limits, and avoiding distractions. Improving Emergency Response: Protocols and partnerships facilitate a prompt response to incidents, deploying resources like patrol officers, paramedics, and helicopters.

Conclusion

This post has explored I-17, Arizona’s deadliest interstate, examining its hazards and proposing potential safety improvements. While the strategies mentioned are promising, the complex nature of I-17 warrants further research for tailored and effective solutions. Understanding the dynamics of this highway is crucial for implementing measures that address its challenges and enhance overall safety.