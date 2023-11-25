This Arizona County Smokes More Weed Than Any Other

The use of marijuana is a contentious issue in the United States, with varying legalization approaches across states. While some have embraced it for medical or recreational purposes, others have enforced complete bans.

Even within individual states, substantial differences exist in the levels of marijuana consumption. This blog delves into the topic of marijuana usage in Arizona, specifically exploring which county stands out for having the highest marijuana consumption and examining potential factors contributing to this phenomenon.

Marijuana Laws in Arizona

Before delving into the data, it’s essential to understand the marijuana laws in Arizona. Arizona is among the 19 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized both medical and recreational marijuana. Individuals aged 21 and older can legally possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, 5 grams of concentrated marijuana, or cultivate six plants under ARS 36-2852.

However, there are restrictions, such as the prohibition of smoking marijuana in public places, and violations can result in fines or criminal charges. Furthermore, individuals with prior marijuana convictions can seek record expungement under specific conditions.

Marijuana Consumption in Arizona

According to a 2021 Gallup telephone survey, 12% of American adults use cannabis. This percentage has increased from 7% in 2013 but varies across states and counties. In a 2018 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) report, Arizona ranked 14th in past-month marijuana use among individuals aged 12 or older, with 15.6% of the population reporting use. Interestingly, Coconino County emerged as the focal point within Arizona.

Coconino County: The Epicenter of Marijuana Use in Arizona

Coconino County, the second-largest county in the U.S. by area, encompasses about 143,000 people and notable landmarks such as Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon National Park, and various Native American reservations.

The SAMHSA report identified Coconino County as having the highest rate of past-month marijuana use among individuals aged 12 or older in Arizona, with 22.9% of the population reporting use. This surpassed the state average by almost 50% and exceeded the next highest county, Pima County, by 7.6 percentage points. Additionally, Coconino County had the highest rate of past-year marijuana use at 32.4%, compared to the state average of 23.8%.

Factors Influencing High Marijuana Use in Coconino County

Several factors could contribute to Coconino County’s elevated marijuana use. Demographically, the county has a significant youth population, constituting 26.4% of the total according to the 2020 census, driven partly by Northern Arizona University’s presence. Young people, statistically more likely to support marijuana legalization, may influence consumption trends.

The county’s diverse and progressive culture, inclusive of Native American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ communities, might contribute to marijuana use as a form of resistance or coping. Furthermore, the county’s rich natural and artistic heritage, with attractions like the Grand Canyon, Sedona Red Rocks, and the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, could inspire creativity and spirituality, potentially enhanced by marijuana.

Additionally, the accessibility of marijuana plays a role. Coconino County boasts 13 licensed dispensaries, a substantial number given its lower population density compared to Maricopa County. The affordability of marijuana, with an average price of $40 for an eighth of an ounce, lower than the state average of $45, likely contributes to higher consumption.

Conclusion

Coconino County emerges as the epicenter of marijuana use in Arizona, with potential factors including demographics, culture, and marijuana accessibility. However, further research is necessary to comprehend the implications of marijuana use in the county compared to other regions. The legalization and regulation of marijuana present complex challenges and opportunities for policymakers, consumers, and society at large.