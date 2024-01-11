This Arizona City Has Been Named the Drug Tranq Capital of the State

Arizona is grappling with a burgeoning drug crisis that poses a serious threat to the well-being and lives of its residents. The state is witnessing a surge in the presence of xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” a potent and hazardous substance infiltrating the illicit drug supply, particularly in fentanyl and heroin. Tranq, originally a veterinary drug used for sedating animals, lacks any approved medical application for humans.

Its injection can result in severe skin lesions, respiratory depression, and fatal overdose. In this blog post, we will delve into how tranq has become the substance of choice for many users in Bisbee, Arizona, a small city near the Mexican border, identified as the drug smuggling hub of the state. Furthermore, we will examine the root causes, repercussions, and potential solutions to this alarming situation.

Understanding Tranq and Its Dangers

Tranq, or xylazine, falls under the category of alpha-2 adrenergic agonists. While sharing similarities with clonidine, a medication for hypertension and ADHD, tranq surpasses clonidine in potency and duration of action. Although approved by the FDA solely for veterinary purposes, inducing sedation, analgesia, and muscle relaxation in animals like horses and dogs, it poses severe and potentially fatal risks for human consumption.

Adverse effects of tranq include drowsiness, slowed breathing, skin ulcers, and, in extreme cases, coma and death. The danger intensifies when combined with other substances like opioids, cocaine, or alcohol, escalating the risk of overdose and complicating the effectiveness of naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote.

The Rise of Tranq in Bisbee, Arizona

Bisbee, a small city with approximately 3,000 residents located near the Mexican border, has earned a grim reputation as the drug smuggling capital of Arizona. Once a flourishing mining town, the closure of mines in the 1970s transformed it into a tourist destination and haven for artists and retirees. However, the city is now grappling with high rates of drug overdose deaths, drug arrests, and fentanyl seizures, according to WalletHub.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid driving the national opioid epidemic, is not the sole culprit in Bisbee. In recent years, tranq has emerged as a concerning addition to the city’s drug market. Often used as a cutting agent or additive for fentanyl and heroin, tranq offers increased volume and potency. Its affordability and accessibility, as an unregulated substance purchasable online or from veterinary sources, make it an attractive option for users seeking prolonged opioid-induced euphoria and deep relaxation.

Consequences of Tranq Use

Tranq usage comes with severe consequences, impacting both users and the community. Skin damage, such as ulcers, infections, and necrosis, can lead to amputation or death. The risk of overdose is heightened as tranq suppresses the respiratory system, reducing the effectiveness of naloxone. Unconsciousness resulting from tranq use also exposes users to potential violence, increasing vulnerability to robbery or assault. Additionally, the strain on the healthcare system is evident, with increased demand for emergency services, hospitalizations, and wound care.

Addressing the Tranq Problem in Bisbee

The tranq problem in Bisbee demands a comprehensive, coordinated response from various stakeholders. Potential strategies include:

Surveillance and Monitoring: Test drugs for tranq presence.

Collect data on tranq prevalence, patterns, and outcomes. Harm Reduction Services: Expand syringe exchange programs.

Establish safe injection sites.

Provide overdose prevention education and naloxone distribution. Treatment and Recovery Services: Enhance access to medication-assisted treatment and behavioral therapy.

Strengthen peer support initiatives. Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice: Intensify efforts in interdiction, investigation, and prosecution.

Explore diversion alternatives for nonviolent drug offenders. Public Awareness and Education: Increase awareness about the dangers of tranq use.

Educate healthcare providers, first responders, educators, and policymakers.

Conclusion

Tranq represents a new and formidable threat to the residents of Bisbee, Arizona, and beyond. Despite being a veterinary drug, its infiltration into the illicit drug supply has far-reaching consequences. The complexity of the issue necessitates a united effort from the surveillance, harm reduction, treatment, law enforcement, and education sectors. By working collaboratively, there is hope to mitigate harm and save lives affected by tranq.