This Arizona City Has Been Named the Best Big City in the U.S.

Arizona stands as a state boasting abundant natural beauty, cultural diversity, and a wealth of history. Home to iconic landmarks like the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley, the state also hosts bustling cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, and Chandler.

Among these urban centers, Scottsdale emerges as a standout choice, securing the top spot according to a recent ranking by Resonance Consultancy, a global authority on tourism, real estate, and economic development.

Scottsdale: A Snapshot

Situated in Maricopa County within the eastern part of the Phoenix metropolitan area, Scottsdale, with a population of approximately 283,959, clinches the sixth-largest city title in Arizona. Renowned for its upscale lifestyle, the city boasts high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment, complemented by a plethora of golf courses, spas, and resorts. Scottsdale’s cultural tapestry includes a rich mix of art, festivals, and innovative events held throughout the year.

The Pinnacle: Why Scottsdale Excels

In the 2023 edition of the America’s Best Cities report by Resonance Consultancy, Scottsdale claimed the top spot among the 100 largest cities in the U.S. The ranking evaluated cities based on six criteria: place, product, people, prosperity, programming, and promotion. Scottsdale outshone the competition across the board, particularly excelling in place, product, and programming, which assess the quality of the environment, attractions, and cultural vibrancy.

Factors contributing to Scottsdale’s top ranking include:

A sunny and warm climate, averaging 299 sunny days annually.

Breathtaking natural scenery, featuring the Sonoran Desert, Camelback Mountain, and McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

A rich cultural heritage influenced by Native American, Hispanic, Western, and modern American cultures.

World-class amenities such as Scottsdale Fashion Square, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and Scottsdale Stadium.

A lively nightlife scene, offering diverse options in bars, clubs, restaurants, and casinos.

An innovative spirit, with a thriving tech sector, a robust education system, and a supportive business environment.

Living in Scottsdale: Pros and Cons

Pros:

High quality of life, marked by low crime rates, a high median income, and advanced education levels.

A healthy, active lifestyle with abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

A friendly and inclusive community.

Cons:

High cost of living, including a steep median home price, sales tax, and transportation expenses.

A hot and dry climate, with high temperatures and occasional dust storms.

Limited public transportation, emphasizing reliance on cars and highways.

Water scarcity issues, with high demand and limited supply.

In Conclusion

Despite challenges, Scottsdale stands as a city offering unparalleled advantages and opportunities for residents and visitors alike. Integrating the best of nature, culture, and innovation, it undeniably deserves its title as the best big city in the U.S.