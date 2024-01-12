This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Texas

Are you a fried chicken enthusiast? Contrary to the belief that satisfying your craving requires a visit to a typical Southern or fast-food joint, there’s a surprising gem in Texas offering some of the finest fried chicken experiences—Underwood’s Cafeteria, an unexpected Amish buffet in Brownwood. In this article, we’ll delve into what makes Underwood’s Cafeteria a must-visit for fried chicken lovers.

Discovering Underwood’s Cafeteria

Established in 1946, Underwood’s Cafeteria is a cherished family-owned eatery serving the Brownwood community. This Amish restaurant, a rarity in Texas, is renowned for its homestyle cooking and substantial portions. Operating every day, excluding Wednesdays, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on Sundays), the cafeteria offers a buffet-style dining experience.

The buffet boasts an array of dishes including fried chicken, barbecue, meatloaf, ham, roast beef, turkey, fish, and more. Complementing the diverse menu are a salad bar, soup bar, dessert bar, and drink bar. Buffet prices are $11.99 for adults, $5.99 for children (4-10 years old), and free for children under 4.

The Irresistible Fried Chicken

Underwood’s Cafeteria’s fried chicken is a standout, capturing the hearts (and taste buds) of patrons. Crafted from fresh, never-frozen chicken, hand-breaded, and deep-fried in peanut oil, the result is a delectably crispy and juicy delight. Seasoned with a secret blend of spices, this fried chicken has garnered acclaim, earning titles like Best Fried Chicken in Texas by Texas Highways Magazine and Best Fried Chicken in the Nation by the Food Network.

Beyond Fried Chicken: Culinary Delights

While the fried chicken is a star, Underwood’s Cafeteria offers a feast beyond expectations. Some notable Amish specialties on the buffet include:

Mashed Potatoes: Creamy and smooth, made with real potatoes, butter, milk, and salt.

Green Beans: Tender and flavorful, cooked with bacon, onion, and garlic.

Rolls: Soft and fluffy, crafted with yeast, flour, sugar, butter, and eggs.

Pies: Sweet and satisfying, with homemade crusts and various fillings such as apple, cherry, peach, peach, pecan, coconut, and chocolate.

The buffet extends to include barbecue, meatloaf, ham, roast beef, turkey, fish, corn, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, potato salad, and more. Complement your meal with offerings from the salad bar, soup bar, dessert bar, and drink bar, featuring coffee, tea, lemonade, and soft drinks.

Planning Your Visit

To experience Underwood’s Cafeteria, head to 402 E Commerce St, Brownwood, TX, 76801, or call (325) 646-1776. For more information, visit their website at underwoodsbbq.com, and stay updated on Facebook and Instagram.

Underwood’s Cafeteria promises not just a culinary delight but also a family-friendly, culturally rich experience. Bring along your loved ones to relish the best fried chicken in Texas and savor the unique charm of Amish cuisine. Don’t miss the chance to explore the history and traditions that make Underwood’s Cafeteria a standout destination.

Ready to embark on a flavorful journey? Make your way to Underwood’s Cafeteria, where the allure of the best fried chicken in Texas awaits. Your taste buds will thank you!