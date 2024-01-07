This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Ohio

Ohio boasts one of the world’s largest Amish communities and is renowned for its delectable fried chicken. For a hearty and fulfilling dining experience, consider exploring one of the Amish buffets showcasing this mouthwatering dish. In this blog post, discover a top-notch Amish buffet in Ohio offering an array of homemade specialties, with a particular emphasis on irresistible fried chicken.

Dutch Kitchen: A Culinary Legacy in a Historic Setting

Nestled in the small town of Dalton, Wayne County, Dutch Kitchen is a family-style restaurant housed in a meticulously restored farmhouse dating back to 1858. Since 1993, this establishment has been delighting patrons with Amish and Mennonite family recipes passed down through generations. Celebrated for its freshly baked bread, impressive salad bar, and, of course, its signature fried chicken, Dutch Kitchen offers a culinary journey steeped in history.

Broasted Excellence: The Signature Fried Chicken

Dutch Kitchen’s fried chicken stands out as a house favorite, and rightfully so. Prepared using a unique broasting technique—pressure-cooked and then deep-fried—the result is tender, juicy meat encased in a crispy, flavorful skin. A secret blend of herbs and spices enhances the chicken’s taste, and it’s served alongside mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn, creating a truly satisfying and complete meal.

All-You-Can-Eat Buffet: A Feast for Every Palate

To savor the diverse offerings at Dutch Kitchen, opt for the all-you-can-eat buffet, available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The buffet includes:

A salad bar featuring fresh ingredients and homemade pasta and potato salads

A rotating soup station with daily varieties like chicken noodle, vegetable beef, and ham and bean

A hot bar offering fried chicken, roast beef, turkey, ham, meatloaf, and an array of vegetables, casseroles, and noodles

A dessert bar showcasing pies, cakes, donuts, cookies, and other baked treats, along with ice cream and toppings

Buffet prices are $12.99 for breakfast, $16.99 for lunch, and $18.99 for dinner. Alternatively, patrons can choose from the menu, which features sandwiches, burgers, salads, and more.

Bakery and Gift Shop: A Sweet Finale and Souvenir Stop

Before bidding farewell to Dutch Kitchen, explore the bakery and gift shop. The bakery offers a tempting selection of fresh bread, rolls, pies, cakes, donuts, and cookies. Meanwhile, the gift shop stocks jams, jellies, honey, syrups, candies, and other locally made delights. Additionally, discover candles, quilts, pottery, and crafts crafted by local artisans.

The bakery and gift shop are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Note that the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

In Conclusion: A Culinary Haven in Dalton

Dutch Kitchen is your go-to destination for the finest fried chicken in Ohio, along with an array of authentic Amish dishes. The restaurant’s warm ambiance, coupled with attentive and friendly staff, ensures a memorable dining experience. With a generous and affordable buffet and a bakery and gift shop brimming with tempting goodies, Dutch Kitchen in Dalton is a must-visit for those seeking a satisfying and delightful meal.