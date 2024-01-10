This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Arizona

Arizona boasts a diverse landscape, rich cultural heritage, and a vibrant culinary scene. Amidst its hidden treasures is an Amish buffet tucked away in the town of Glendale, just 10 miles northwest of Phoenix. This culinary gem, named Der Dutchman, is renowned for serving some of the finest fried chicken in the entire state. In this article, we’ll delve into what sets this buffet apart, what gastronomic delights await, and why a visit is highly recommended.

Exploring the Amish Buffet Experience

An Amish buffet draws inspiration from the Amish culture and cuisine. The Amish, known for their simple and traditional lifestyle, reject modern conveniences and technology. This reflects in their skills in farming, carpentry, quilting, and cooking. Amish buffets embody values of simplicity, quality, and hospitality, providing a self-service dining style in a cozy and friendly atmosphere.

Der Dutchman: A Historic Family-Friendly Restaurant

Der Dutchman in Glendale is a family-friendly establishment that has been serving the community since 1983. As part of the Dutchman Hospitality Group, a company founded by a Mennonite family in 1969, it is one of six locations across Ohio and Florida. The restaurant, open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offers a spacious dining room, bakery, gift shop, and banquet hall. Special events, including live music, trivia nights, and seasonal celebrations, add to its charm.

The Pinnacle: Fried Chicken Perfection

Der Dutchman’s standout dish is its fried chicken, prepared using a secret recipe passed down through generations. The chicken, marinated, breaded, and fried to perfection, offers a tender, moist, and succulent meat beneath a crunchy, golden crust. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn, it creates a classic and satisfying combination.

A Feast Beyond Chicken

While fried chicken takes the spotlight, Der Dutchman’s buffet offers a myriad of other delectable Amish dishes:

A salad bar featuring fresh greens, vegetables, fruits, cheeses, and dressings.

A soup station with daily specials like chicken noodle, vegetable beef, and potato cheese.

A hot bar with roast beef, ham, turkey, meatloaf, assorted vegetables, casseroles, and noodles.

A dessert bar offering pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and ice cream.

Daily specials and seasonal dishes add variety. Buffet prices are $11.99 for breakfast, $14.99 for lunch, and $16.99 for dinner. Alternatively, a menu offers sandwiches, burgers, salads, and more.

Reasons to Visit Der Dutchman

Here are compelling reasons to visit Der Dutchman in Glendale, Arizona:

Culinary Delights: Relish the best-fried chicken in Arizona and a variety of homemade dishes with fresh, quality ingredients.

Relish the best-fried chicken in Arizona and a variety of homemade dishes with fresh, quality ingredients. Cultural Experience: Learn about Amish culture and cuisine, appreciating values of simplicity, quality, and hospitality.

Learn about Amish culture and cuisine, appreciating values of simplicity, quality, and hospitality. Community Support: Support the local economy and the Amish community that provides ingredients and products.

Support the local economy and the Amish community that provides ingredients and products. Family Time: Enjoy a relaxing and satisfying meal with family and friends.

In Conclusion

Der Dutchman stands as a hidden gem in Glendale, Arizona, offering a unique and delightful dining experience. Beyond its renowned fried chicken, the restaurant provides a cultural immersion, community support, and family bonding, making it a must-visit for those seeking a hearty and fulfilling meal. Der Dutchman is a restaurant you won’t want to miss.