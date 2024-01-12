These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Virginia

Virginia, a state steeped in history, boasting a diverse culture, and possessing a penchant for sweets, offers a delightful array of doughnut experiences. Regardless of whether your taste leans towards the classic glazed, filled delights, or those adorned with sprinkles, the doughnut shops in Virginia are sure to satisfy your cravings. In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the finest establishments based on customer reviews, awards, and overall popularity.

Country Style Donuts

A longstanding family-owned business, Country Style Donuts has been a staple in the Richmond area since 1968. Crafting their doughnuts fresh daily using top-tier ingredients and traditional recipes, the hand-cut and hand-dipped treats exhibit a unique shape and flavor.

From timeless classics like glazed and chocolate to more adventurous options such as apple fritter, blueberry cake, and maple bacon, their diverse menu caters to all tastes. Voted the best doughnut shop in Richmond by publications like Richmond Magazine and Style Weekly, Country Style Donuts has even graced the screens of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Duck Donuts

Originating in Duck, North Carolina, Duck Donuts has expanded across several states, including Virginia. Renowned for their made-to-order doughnuts, customers can customize their treats with a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles. Popular combinations include maple bacon, lemon blueberry, and peanut butter cup, with seasonal flavors like key lime, s’mores, and apple pie adding to the excitement. Recognized as the best doughnut shop in Virginia by USA Today, Duck Donuts has garnered praise from both customers and critics alike.

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee

With its origins in Richmond, Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee has grown into a chain with branches in various parts of Virginia, Florida, and Washington DC. Celebrated for its creative and decadent offerings made from organic and locally sourced ingredients, Sugar Shack’s rotating menu features classics like vanilla glazed and cinnamon sugar, alongside exotic choices such as lavender lemon and Thai tea. Thrillist, The Daily Meal, and Delish have all recognized Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee as one of the best doughnut shops in the country.

O’ Doodle Doo’s Donuts

A small, eccentric doughnut shop in Suffolk, O’ Doodle Doo’s Donuts has cultivated a devoted fan base. Crafting doughnuts with fresh, natural, and quality ingredients every morning, they boast an impressive roster of over 300 flavors that change daily.

From banana pudding to cotton candy, red velvet, and snickerdoodle, the array is both eclectic and enticing. Specializing in holiday-themed treats like beer doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day and pink doughnuts for breast cancer awareness, O’ Doodle Doo’s Donuts has earned features in Coastal Virginia Magazine, The Virginian-Pilot, and Virginia Living.

Conclusion

These highlighted doughnut shops offer just a glimpse into Virginia’s vibrant doughnut scene, with many more hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Whether you crave the traditional or the trendy, Virginia’s doughnut shops promise a delectable experience. So, for your next sweet treat craving, make your way to one of these establishments and indulge in the finest doughnuts Virginia has to offer. Satisfaction is guaranteed!