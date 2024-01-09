These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Ohio

If you have a penchant for sweets and an affinity for doughnuts, your quest for the finest ones in Ohio might lead you to various delightful options. The Buckeye State boasts a multitude of fantastic doughnut shops, each presenting a diverse array of flavors, shapes, and sizes to satiate your cravings.

Whether your palate leans towards the classic glazed, filled, or topped varieties, or you’re in the mood for something more adventurous and imaginative, Ohio has a doughnut shop tailored to your preferences.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the top-rated doughnut establishments in Ohio, based on online reviews, ratings, and recommendations. These are the places that have garnered a devoted fan base and established a reputation for crafting mouthwatering doughnuts that beckon you back for more.

Bill’s Donut Shop (Centerville)

A legendary establishment in Ohio, Bill’s Donut Shop has been serving delectable doughnuts since 1960. Operating 24/7, this iconic spot allows you to indulge your doughnut cravings at any time. With a diverse selection ranging from traditional favorites like glazed, chocolate, and jelly to specialty options like apple fritters, peanut butter cream, and maple bacon, Bill’s Donut Shop has earned recognition as one of the top 50 doughnut shops in the country by Saveur Magazine. Numerous awards and accolades from both local and national media outlets further solidify its status as a go-to doughnut destination.

Holtman’s Donut Shop (Loveland and other locations)

A family-owned business crafting doughnuts from scratch since 1960, Holtman’s Donut Shop boasts five locations in and around Cincinnati, each offering a unique daily menu of freshly made delights. Renowned for their creative and innovative doughnuts, such as Oreo cheesecake, s’mores, and birthday cake, Holtman’s also provides seasonal and custom doughnuts for special occasions. The loyal customer base sings praises of the quality and taste of their doughnuts, coupled with the friendly and helpful staff.

Jack Frost Donuts (Cleveland)

A Cleveland institution in operation since 1937, Jack Frost Donuts opens its doors every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Offering over 200 varieties of doughnuts, including unique flavors like banana split, cherry cordial, and blueberry cheesecake, Jack Frost Donuts caters to every doughnut lover’s preferences. Voted the best doughnut shop in Cleveland by local publications and featured on national TV shows, it has become a go-to destination for those seeking a diverse range of doughnut options.

Duck Donuts (Westerville and other locations)

Originating in Duck, North Carolina, and expanding to several states, including Ohio, Duck Donuts stands out with its customizable approach to doughnuts. With locations in Westerville and Pinecrest, this chain lets you personalize your doughnuts by choosing the coating, topping, and drizzle. Alongside signature doughnuts like maple bacon, lemon iced, and cinnamon sugar, Duck Donuts prepares doughnuts to order, ensuring a warm and fresh treat. It’s a fun and interactive way to enjoy doughnuts, making it an ideal spot for family and friends to gather.

Conclusion

These are just a few of Ohio’s best doughnut shops, offering a delightful experience for doughnut enthusiasts. With numerous establishments throughout the state, each providing delicious and unique doughnuts, your journey to doughnut bliss in Ohio is bound to be a satisfying one. Whether you crave a classic or creative doughnut, a simple or decadent treat, Ohio’s diverse doughnut scene has something for everyone. So, why wait? Grab a doughnut and savor the goodness!