These Are the Five Biggest Alligators That Can Be Found in Ohio Water

In light of the fact that alligators like warmer climates and freshwater ecosystems, Ohio is an unexpected location where one might come across alligators. However, there have been notable cases of alligators appearing in the state, whether they were sighted, captured, or regrettably ended up being murdered. To throw light on these fascinating reptiles, we will delve into the stories of the five largest alligators that have ever been discovered in the state of Ohio in this blog post.

Groveport’s Alligator, which is seven feet long

An alligator of seven feet in length was discovered by a party of kayakers in a creek close to Groveport, Ohio, in the year 2019. Surprisingly, the reptile had constructed a makeshift shelter out of sticks and logs, which indicated that it had been living there for some time. The authorities were notified, which resulted in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium becoming involved in the situation. Following its safe capture, the alligator, which was subsequently given the moniker “Groveport Gator,” was taken to the zoo for the purpose of being examined and cared for. However, it is thought that the creature was either a pet that had been released or that had escaped. The origin of the creature is still unknown.

The Alligator that is Six Feet Long in Lorain County

In 2018, a bystander in Lorain County, Ohio, came upon a lifeless alligator that measured six feet in length and was lying in a ditch along a road. After being shot in the head, the beast had finally succumbed to its injuries. During the course of an investigation that was conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, it was discovered that the alligator’s death was caused by a man who claimed to be its owner and who stated that he had shot it because it was sick. Animal abuse and ownership of a hazardous wild animal without a permission were the allegations that were brought against this man.

The Alligator that is Five Feet Long in Muskingum County

A fisherman in Muskingum County, Ohio, in the year 2011 came upon an alligator that was five feet long while fishing in a pond. There were a total of 56 exotic creatures that were released by their owner, Terry Thompson, who tragically took his own life. This alligator was one of those species. To protect the safety of the general people, law enforcement and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) were required to locate and eradicate the majority of these species, which included wolves, bears, lions, and tigers. Among the fortunate six alligators that were captured alive and brought to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the alligator that was given the nickname “Muskingum Gator” arrived. After some time, it relocated to a farm in Florida that specialized in alligator hunting.

The alligator that is four feet long in Hamilton County

A resident in Hamilton County, Ohio, made the discovery in 2015 of an alligator that was four feet long and hidden in their backyard under some leaves and branches. A call was sent to law authorities as well as Arrowhead Reptile Rescue to respond to the location. The alligator was given the name “Hamilton Gator” by the wildlife rescue team, and they intended to take it to either a sanctuary or a zoo. For the time being, the origin of the creature is unknown; nonetheless, it is thought that it was abandoned or escaped from its owner.

The alligator that is three feet long in Franklin County

A sewage worker in Franklin County discovered a three-foot-long alligator that was lodged in a pipe in 2014. The alligator was barely alive. Intervening in the situation were the Franklin County Animal Care and Control, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Following its rescue and subsequent treatment, the alligator, which was given the moniker “Franklin Gator,” became a permanent resident at the zoo. The circumstances behind its creation are unknown; nevertheless, it is speculated that it was either disposed of in the sewer or flushed down the toilet.

Final Thoughts

Alligators frequently make their presence known in Ohio as a result of human activities, despite the fact that they are not native to the state by any means. There are some people that keep them as pets, which can result in them being released or escaping into the wild. Despite the fact that some are fortunate enough to be saved and transported, others are doomed to end up in unhappy circumstances.

Even though alligators are wonderful creatures that need respect and protection, the majority of people are not able to keep them as pets. Should you ever come across an alligator in the state of Ohio, you should not approach it but rather report it to the authorities. Groveport Gator, Muskingum Gator, and Franklin Gator are three of the fascinating creatures that may be encountered during a trip to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Those who are interested in these animals will have the opportunity to meet them.