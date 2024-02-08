West Virginia is a state with a rich history, natural beauty, and friendly people. However, not all cities in the Mountain State are equally desirable to live in. Some cities have high crime rates, low incomes, poor education, and other factors that make them less appealing than others. Based on these criteria, the worst city to live in West Virginia has been revealed: Parkersburg.

Crime Rate

One of the main reasons why Parkersburg is the worst city to live in West Virginia is its high crime rate. According to the FBI, Parkersburg had a violent crime rate of 5.6 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 51.8 per 1,000 residents in 2020. These rates are much higher than the state averages of 3.3 and 17.9, respectively. Parkersburg also ranked as the third most dangerous city in West Virginia, behind only Huntington and Beckley.

Income and Poverty

Another reason why Parkersburg is the worst city to live in West Virginia is its low income and high poverty levels. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Parkersburg had a median household income of $37,057 in 2019, which is significantly lower than the state median of $48,850 and the national median of $62,843. Parkersburg also had a poverty rate of 21.7% in 2019, which is much higher than the state rate of 16% and the national rate of 10.5%.

Education and Health

A third reason why Parkersburg is the worst city to live in West Virginia is its poor education and health outcomes. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Parkersburg ranked as the worst city in West Virginia for education, with a score of 3.9 out of 10. The report considered factors such as high school graduation rates, college readiness, and student-teacher ratios. Parkersburg also ranked as the second worst city in West Virginia for health, with a score of 4.1 out of 10. The report considered factors such as access to health care, quality of health care, and health behaviors.

Conclusion

Parkersburg is the worst city to live in West Virginia because of its high crime rate, low income, high poverty, poor education, and poor health. These factors make Parkersburg a less attractive and less livable place than other cities in the state. Parkersburg may have some redeeming qualities, such as its historic downtown, its cultural events, and its proximity to the Ohio River, but they are not enough to outweigh its many drawbacks. Parkersburg needs to address its many challenges and improve its quality of life for its residents. Until then, it will remain the worst city to live in West Virginia.

