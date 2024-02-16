The Worst City to Live in South Dakota Has Been Revealed

South Dakota, with its attractions like Mt. Rushmore and abundant outdoor activities, offers much to both visitors and residents. While some towns are ideal for settling down, others present challenges. Issues such as high crime rates, limited employment opportunities, low wages, and underfunded schools affect certain areas.

According to recent data from the FBI and other sources, Belle Fourche stands out as the least favorable place to live in South Dakota in 2024. Here are some reasons why:

Elevated Crime Rates

Belle Fourche, a small city with 5,760 residents in the western part of the state, serves as the Butte County seat and the geographic center of the United States. Unfortunately, it also holds the undesirable title of having the highest violent crime rate in South Dakota at 1,043 per 100,000 people. This results in residents facing a 1 in 96 chance of becoming victims of violent crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, or assault. The property crime rate is also troubling, with 4,474 per 100,000 people, translating to a 1 in 22 chance of falling victim to property crimes like burglary, theft, or arson.

Belle Fourche’s safety concerns are escalating, evident in the rising crime rates over the years. In 2020, the city reported 60 violent crimes and 258 property crimes. By 2023, these figures increased to 82 violent crimes and 348 property crimes, representing a 36.7% surge in violent crime and a 34.9% rise in property crime within just three years.

Economic Challenges

Belle Fourche faces economic hardships, with a citywide unemployment rate of 7.2%, surpassing the state average of 5.1% and the national average of 6.1%. The median household income stands at $42,857, falling short of both the state average of $59,533 and the national average of $62,843. Additionally, the poverty rate in the city is 18.7%, exceeding the state average of 12.6% and the national average of 13.4%.

Residents struggle to find opportunities for work, education, and advancement in Belle Fourche. The city lags behind in educational attainment, with only 17.8% of adults holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to the state and national averages of 28.8% and 32.6%, respectively. Economic diversity is limited, mainly revolving around agriculture, mining, and retail sectors.

Subpar Quality of Life

Belle Fourche presents residents with a subpar quality of life, reflected in its low livability score of 57 out of 100 according to AreaVibes. The city fares poorly in amenities, weather, education, and housing. Entertainment, recreation, shopping, and dining options are limited. The city experiences harsh weather conditions, characterized by cold winters, hot summers, and frequent storms. The school district performs poorly, with a graduation rate of 83% and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1. The cost of living is high, with a median home value of $172,300 and a median rent of $833, surpassing state averages.

Residents in Belle Fourche face challenges in leading a comfortable, healthy, and fulfilling lifestyle. The city boasts a low life expectancy of 76.4 years, compared to state and national averages of 79.5 years and 78.9 years, respectively. The obesity rate is high, with 33.9% of adults classified as obese, surpassing state and national averages. The well-being index is low, at 62.3 out of 100, in contrast to the state and national averages of 66.2 and 65.9.

Conclusion

Belle Fourche, as indicated by data from various sources, claims the undesirable title of the worst city to live in South Dakota for 2024. The city grapples with high crime rates, a struggling economy, and a diminished quality of life. It is not a secure, prosperous, or enjoyable place to call home. Residents may find better opportunities and a higher quality of life in other South Dakota cities, such as Brandon, known for safety, or Brookings, recognized as the best place to live in the state according to RoadSnacks.

