The Very Simple Reason Why Pennsylvania Doesn’t Do Daylight Saving Time (Along with THIS State)

Pennsylvania does observe Daylight Saving Time, along with nearly every other state in the U.S. Each year, clocks are set forward in March and back in November, as dictated by federal law.

While there have been efforts in the Pennsylvania legislature to make Daylight Saving Time permanent or eliminate the biannual time change, none have been enacted-so the state continues to follow the national schedule.

The only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time are Hawaii and Arizona. Hawaii opted out because its sunrise and sunset times barely change throughout the year, making the time shift unnecessary.

Arizona, with its abundant year-round sunshine, also chose to skip the clock change to avoid even hotter evenings. Notably, the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona does observe Daylight Saving Time to maintain consistency across its territory, which spans multiple states.

Pennsylvania still participates in Daylight Saving Time. The simple reason it doesn’t opt out-unlike Hawaii and Arizona-is because federal law only allows states to remain on standard time year-round (not Daylight Saving Time), and Pennsylvania has not passed legislation to do so.

The two states that don’t observe Daylight Saving Time are Hawaii and Arizona, mainly due to their unique daylight patterns and climate.

