The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Ohio is Terrifying

Ohio has a state steeped in a complex and eventful history, where echoes of its past continue to resonate in the present day. Among the most renowned haunted locations in Ohio stands the Haning Cemetery, a modest burial ground nestled in Athens County, reputedly forming a sinister pentagram alongside four other cemeteries in the vicinity.

The Origins of Haning Cemetery

Haning Cemetery, occasionally confused with Hanning, was established in the early 1800s as a final resting place for the intrepid pioneers who settled in the region. Situated on a hill that overlooks the Hocking River near the town of Coolville, this cemetery is home to roughly 200 graves, some marked by unadorned stones or rustic wooden crosses. The cemetery’s history extends from its oldest grave dating back to 1812 to the most recent in 1970.

The Spirits of Haning Cemetery

Haning Cemetery has gained notoriety for its spectral tales and folklore, attracting countless visitors and paranormal investigators from across the state. Some of the most renowned apparitions said to haunt the cemetery include:

David Tishman, an Ohio University student who met his demise in a car accident in 1970. His grave bears a substantial metal cross, rumored to emit an eerie glow during the night. Claims abound of sightings and sounds attributed to David’s spirit near his burial site or within the nearby woods. The Lady in White, an enigmatic figure who roams the cemetery donned in a white gown. She is believed to be the ghost of a young bride who met her tragic end on her wedding day or a grieving mother who lost her child. Some individuals have recounted witnessing her in states of sorrow or song within the cemetery or even following them to their vehicles. The Pentagram, an alleged configuration formed by the five cemeteries in the region, including Haning Cemetery. This pentagram is associated with notions of satanic involvement or a gateway to the netherworld. Reports have detailed peculiar lights, shadows, figures, or an overwhelming sense of dread or malevolence experienced by visitors.

Visiting Haning Cemetery

For those daring enough to explore Haning Cemetery, its precise coordinates on Google Maps are 39.2173, -81.8239. Accessible via a dirt road leading to a parking area adjacent to the cemetery entrance, it is open to the public. Nevertheless, visitors are urged to exercise reverence for the graves and the ethereal inhabitants. Care should be taken when navigating the steep and uneven terrain, as well as remaining vigilant regarding local wildlife. A visit to Haning Cemetery promises an encounter with the enigmatic and paranormal in the heart of Ohio.