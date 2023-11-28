The Richest Town in Washington has been Revealed

Washington stands out as a state boasting a diverse and dynamic economy, housing globally influential giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, Starbucks, Boeing, and Costco. Renowned for its high quality of life, Washington offers abundant natural resources, picturesque landscapes, and rich cultural attractions.

However, economic prosperity is not evenly distributed across the state, with some towns emerging as particularly affluent. In this blog post, we will unveil the wealthiest town in Washington, drawing on the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and delve into the factors that contribute to its affluence.

The Wealthiest Town in Washington: Yarrow Point

According to the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimates, Yarrow Point claims the title of Washington’s wealthiest town, boasting a mean household income of $410,703. This figure significantly surpasses the statewide average of $111,403 by approximately $299,300, and the national average of $27,334 by around $383,400. Yarrow Point also secures the 12th spot among the wealthiest towns in the entire United States, for populations ranging between 1,000 and 25,000.

Yarrow Point: A Closer Look

Situated in King County within the Seattle metropolitan area, Yarrow Point spans 0.37 square miles, with 1,080 residents according to the 2010 census. Nestled on a peninsula extending into Lake Washington, the town is connected to the mainland via State Route 520. Surrounded by Kirkland, Bellevue, Clyde Hill, and Hunts Point, Yarrow Point embodies both accessibility to urban amenities and the tranquility of its lakeside setting.

Distinctive Features of Yarrow Point

Prime Location: Yarrow Point occupies a prime location, offering proximity to the economic and cultural hubs of Seattle and Bellevue. Simultaneously, it provides a secluded and serene environment along the shores of Lake Washington, boasting scenic views of the lake, mountains, and skyline. Exclusive Real Estate: With a high-end real estate market, Yarrow Point features some of the most luxurious properties in the state. The median home value in 2019 stood at $2,000,001, ranking as the highest in Washington and the 10th highest in the nation. The town maintains a low housing supply, with 97.6% of its 419 housing units occupied. Educated Population: Yarrow Point boasts a highly educated population, with a 99.1% high school graduation rate and an 83.9% rate of residents holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, both exceeding statewide averages. Access to prestigious educational institutions, including Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, and the University of Washington, contributes to the town’s educational achievements. Diverse Income Base: The town exhibits a diverse income base, with a median household income of $250,001 and a per capita income of $152,500. Yarrow Point maintains low and balanced income inequality, as reflected by a Gini index of 0.39, below both the statewide and national averages.

Influences Shaping Yarrow Point’s Prosperity

Historical Roots: Founded in the 19th century by European immigrants, primarily from England and Scotland, Yarrow Point has preserved its historical and cultural heritage. The town’s incorporation in 1959 has contributed to its continued independence and identity. Community Strength: Yarrow Point boasts a tight-knit community characterized by high civic engagement and social capital. With a modest population growth rate of 0.8% from 2010 to 2019, the town fosters diversity, featuring a population that is 81.9% white, 12.6% Asian, and 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, among others. Robust Economy: Yarrow Point’s economic strength is evident in its low and stable unemployment rate of 2.3%, surpassing both state and national averages. The town also features a diverse occupational distribution, with key sectors including management, business, science, and arts occupations.

Conclusion

This blog post has unveiled Yarrow Point as the richest town in Washington, providing insights into its characteristics and factors contributing to its wealth. Utilizing data from the U.S. Census Bureau and additional sources, we offer a comprehensive overview of the town. However, it’s crucial to note that these data sources may not cover all variables influencing Yarrow Point’s prosperity. Further research and analysis are necessary to grasp the intricate dynamics that make Yarrow Point a unique and affluent community.