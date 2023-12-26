The Poorest Town in Pennsylvania Has Been Revealed

Pennsylvania boasts a rich history, a diverse culture, and a thriving economy. However, it grapples with considerable challenges, particularly in terms of poverty and inequality. As per a 2023 study conducted by WIBA FM, one town in the state stands out for its economic struggles: Braddock.

Braddock: A Town in Decline

Nestled in Allegheny County, Braddock, with a population of approximately 2,000, lies along the Monongahela River, just 10 miles east of Pittsburgh. Once a bustling industrial hub and home to the first American steel mill, Braddock was a focal point for innovation and commerce. Notably, it played a significant role in the French and Indian War, where a young George Washington fought and was wounded.

Regrettably, Braddock’s golden era has faded. Since the 1950s, the town has faced deindustrialization, depopulation, and decay. The closure of the steel mill in 1982 left behind a vast vacant lot and an environmentally compromised area. Population figures, which peaked at over 20,000 in 1920, have dwindled to less than 10% of that number. Median household income, once above the national average in 1970, now stands at $22,670—the lowest in the state. The poverty rate, below the national average in 1970, has surged to 40%, the highest in Pennsylvania.

Braddock: Abandoned Yet Resilient

Despite governmental, societal, and economic abandonment, Braddock remains a town with hope. Efforts are underway to revitalize and restore the community, enhancing residents’ quality of life. Initiatives and resources include:

Braddock Carnegie Library : The first Carnegie library in the nation, offering free access to books, computers, internet, and educational programs, along with community facilities.

: The first Carnegie library in the nation, offering free access to books, computers, internet, and educational programs, along with community facilities. Braddock Farms : An urban agriculture project providing fresh produce, job training, nutrition education, and food security.

: An urban agriculture project providing fresh produce, job training, nutrition education, and food security. Braddock Youth Project : A youth empowerment program engaging local teens in projects like gardening, mural painting, media production, and community service.

: A youth empowerment program engaging local teens in projects like gardening, mural painting, media production, and community service. Braddock Free Store : A volunteer-run establishment distributing donated goods free of charge to those in need.

: A volunteer-run establishment distributing donated goods free of charge to those in need. Braddock Community Oven : A public wood-fired oven hosting events such as pizza parties, bread baking, and potlucks.

: A public wood-fired oven hosting events such as pizza parties, bread baking, and potlucks. Braddock’s Field Historical Society: Local historians preserving and promoting the town’s history through tours, lectures, and reenactments.

Conclusion: Braddock Transcends Poverty

Braddock, labeled the poorest in Pennsylvania, is not merely defined by its statistics. It is a town of potential and resilience, filled with people who possess dreams, strengths, and stories. Beyond its challenges, Braddock deserves respect, compassion, and support. It is a community capable of overcoming obstacles, achieving goals, and ultimately thriving. Braddock is more than its economic struggles; it is a town with the capacity for happiness, health, and prosperity.