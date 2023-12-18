The Poorest Town in North Carolina Has Been Revealed

North Carolina stands out for its diverse landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and dynamic economy. However, not all areas of the state share equal prosperity. According to a recent analysis conducted by 24/7 Wall St., Scotland Neck, a small coastal community with approximately 1,000 residents, holds the distinction of being the poorest town in North Carolina.

Factors Contributing to Poverty in Scotland Neck

Situated in Brunswick County, about 30 miles south of Wilmington, Scotland Neck has a history dating back to the colonial era when English and Scottish immigrants settled in the area. The town, named after the connecting land “neck” to the mainland, relies heavily on tourism, fishing, and agriculture for its economy. Yet, these industries have faced challenges such as environmental issues, competition from other destinations, and changing consumer preferences. Additionally, Scotland Neck grapples with high crime rates, low educational attainment, and limited access to healthcare and transportation.

According to the American Community Survey (ACS), the typical household income in Scotland Neck was a mere $15,985 in 2020, which is 73.6% below the state average. The poverty rate soared to 46.9%, signifying that over half of the residents lived below the federal poverty line. The unemployment rate stood at 10.8%, exceeding the state’s average of 5.8%.

Comparisons with Other North Carolina Towns

Scotland Neck is not the sole town facing economic challenges in North Carolina. Several other towns share similar or higher levels of poverty:

Selma: With a population of around 6,300, it ranks as the second poorest town in North Carolina, boasting an income of $25,421 and a poverty rate of 33.6%. Its unemployment rate of 22% surpasses the state average. Boone: This town, with a population of approximately 18,000, holds the unenviable title of the poorest place in North Carolina. Its income is $24,756, with a poverty rate of 55.3% and an unemployment rate of 18%. Roxboro: With a population of about 8,300, it stands as the fourth poorest town in North Carolina, reporting an income of $31,573, a poverty rate of 37.9%, and an unemployment rate of 21%. North Wilkesboro: With a population of approximately 4,600, it claims the third spot among the poorest places in North Carolina, featuring an income of $32,000, a poverty rate of 45.5%, and an unemployment rate of 20%.

Potential Solutions for Scotland Neck’s Improvement

While poverty poses significant challenges, it is not insurmountable. Collaborative efforts among government agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and community members can address key factors contributing to poverty:

Investing in Education and Training Programs: Allocating more resources to education, training, and employment programs can empower residents by providing them with new skills and qualifications. Diversifying Economic Activities: Promoting diversification in tourism, fishing, and agriculture can create additional economic opportunities, income sources, and jobs for residents. Enhancing Public Safety: Improving public safety, law enforcement, and justice systems can contribute to reducing crime rates, protecting residents’ rights, and deterring illegal activities. Improving Healthcare and Social Services: Enhancing public healthcare, social services, and transportation systems can improve residents’ access to quality healthcare, social support, and mobility. Encouraging Civic Engagement: Fostering civic engagement, volunteering, and community building can strengthen social cohesion, trust, and cooperation among residents.

Scotland Neck may be facing economic challenges, but with determination, innovation, and collaboration, the town has the potential to overcome its obstacles and achieve a brighter future.

Conclusion

Scotland Neck emerges as one of North Carolina’s poorest towns, characterized by low income levels, population decline, and economic struggles. However, amidst these challenges, the town possesses strengths such as natural beauty, cultural heritage, and a supportive community. By implementing targeted solutions, addressing existing problems, and leveraging its assets, Scotland Neck can work towards a more prosperous future.