The Poorest Town in Illinois has been Revealed

Illinois stands out as a state with a diverse and dynamic population, culture, and economy. Nonetheless, it grapples with a persistent issue of poverty, particularly in certain towns and cities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois had a poverty rate of 11.5% in 2019, slightly lower than the national average.

However, the extent of poverty varies across the state, with some areas experiencing significantly higher rates. In this blog post, we’ll explore one such town, named the poorest in Illinois according to recent data from a comprehensive ranking website.

The Poorest Town in Illinois: Alorton

According to MSN, which analyzes data from sources like the FBI, Census, and American Community Survey, Alorton in St. Clair County near East St. Louis claims the title of the poorest town in Illinois for 2023. The ranking considered factors such as median household income, poverty rate, population, unemployment rate, and government aid rate.

Alorton had a median household income of $19,605 in 2019, the lowest in Illinois, significantly below the state average. The poverty rate in Alorton for the same year was a staggering 56.8%, more than four times the state average. Its population stood at 1,864 in 2019, and the town reported an unemployment rate of 14.7%. Additionally, 54% of Alorton households were receiving government aid, one of the highest rates in Illinois.

Alorton’s Background

Alorton, originally founded in the 1940s as a housing project for African American workers, has a history marred by economic decline since the 1970s. The town, once prosperous, faced challenges due to the loss of industries, jobs, and population, leading to social and economic problems like poverty, crime, and corruption.

Characteristics of Alorton

Location

Alorton, situated in the southwestern part of Illinois along the Mississippi River, faces challenges associated with its transportation networks facilitating both legal and illegal activities. Surrounded by towns like East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Belleville, which exhibit varying levels of poverty and development, Alorton experiences contrasts and potential conflicts.

Population

Alorton has a small and relatively stable population with a racial composition that is predominantly black. The town has a young population, with a median age of 32.8, and a high poverty rate of 56.8%.

Economy

Alorton’s economy is weak and dependent on sectors like government, health care, and education. While home to various institutions, these entities rely heavily on external funding, contributing to a low median household income of $19,605 and an unemployment rate of 14.7%.

Factors Influencing Alorton

History

The town’s short and troubled history, rooted in racial segregation and involvement in social and political movements, has left a lasting impact. Scandals, corruption, and controversies, including the arrest of mayors, bankruptcy of the police department, and closure of public housing units, have shaped Alorton’s narrative.

Culture

Despite challenges, Alorton boasts a vibrant culture, featuring arts, entertainment, food, and sports. These cultural aspects contribute to the town’s unique identity but also expose residents to the challenges of poverty and crime.

Poverty

Alorton faces a persistent poverty issue, particularly among children and families. The poverty rate of 56.8% in 2019, as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, reflects a significant challenge that needs comprehensive attention.

Conclusion

This blog post sheds light on Alorton, the poorest town in Illinois, providing insights into its history, characteristics, and factors contributing to its challenging economic situation. While the data used offers a comprehensive overview, it’s crucial to acknowledge the complexity of Alorton’s situation, urging further research and analysis to address its multifaceted issues.