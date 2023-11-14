The Oldest Mansion in California is More Than 100 Years Old and Just as Beautiful as the Day It Was Made

California is a state rich in history and culture, and its architecture reflects that. From Spanish colonial missions to modern skyscrapers, the Golden State has a variety of buildings that showcase its diverse heritage. But among all the structures that have stood the test of time, one stands out as the oldest and most elegant: the Phillips Mansion.

What is the Phillips Mansion?

The Phillips Mansion is a Second Empire style historic house in Pomona, Los Angeles County, California. It was built in 1875 by Louis Phillips, a successful businessman and rancher who owned over 15,000 acres of land in the area. Phillips was also a prominent figure in the development of Pomona, serving as its first mayor and founding several institutions, such as the Pomona Bank and the Pomona Water Company.

The mansion was designed by architect Ezra F. Kysor, who also designed the Pico House and the Merced Theatre in Los Angeles. The mansion features a mansard roof, a central tower, a wraparound porch, and ornate details. It is one of the finest examples of French-inspired architecture in California, and the only one of its kind in Pomona.

Why is the Phillips Mansion important?

The Phillips Mansion is not only a beautiful building, but also a valuable historical landmark. It is the oldest surviving residential structure in Pomona, and one of the oldest in Los Angeles County. It is also the only remaining building associated with the founding of Pomona, and a rare reminder of the city’s agricultural past.

The mansion has witnessed many changes in Pomona’s history, from its growth as a citrus center to its transformation into a suburban community. It has also hosted many notable guests, such as President Benjamin Harrison, Governor Henry Gage, and Senator Stephen White. The mansion has been recognized as a California Historical Landmark, a National Register of Historic Places site, and a Pomona Cultural Heritage Landmark.

How can you visit the Phillips Mansion?

The Phillips Mansion is currently owned and operated by the Historical Society of Pomona Valley, which acquired it in 1970 and restored it to its original appearance. The mansion is open to the public for tours, events, and educational programs. You can learn more about the mansion’s history, architecture, and significance, as well as see its furnished rooms and artifacts.

To visit the Phillips Mansion, you can contact the Historical Society of Pomona Valley and make a reservation. The mansion is located at 2640 Pomona Blvd, Pomona, CA, 91768. The admission fee is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, and free for children under 12. The mansion is also available for rent for weddings, parties, and other occasions.

Conclusion

The Phillips Mansion is a gem of California’s history and culture, and a must-see attraction for anyone interested in the state’s past. It is the oldest mansion in California, and one of the most beautiful and well-preserved. It offers a glimpse into the life and legacy of Louis Phillips, the founder of Pomona, and the evolution of the city over the years. If you are looking for a unique and memorable experience, you should definitely visit the Phillips Mansion and admire its charm and elegance.