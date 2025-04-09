The National Weather Service Says There Were Three Tornadoes in East Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas – For the third time, the National Weather Service has confirmed that three more tornadoes hit Arkansas during the most recent storms.

There was bad weather from April 2 to April 5, and the NWS reported that an EF-0, an EF-1, and an EF-2 had hit the ground.

On April 2, the EF-0 landed in Bay Village, Arkansas. The NWS said the wind speed at its strongest point was about 85 miles per hour.

As of April 5, the National Weather Service said an EF-1 hit Beasley with winds of up to 90 miles per hour.

On April 5, an EF-2 also hit the ground in south Cross County. The wind speed was reported to have been 120 miles per hour at its fastest.

The Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale says that a tornado with a value of 2 has winds that are between 111 and 135 miles per hour. The EF-1 can go from 86 mph to 110 mph, and the EF-0 can go from 65 mph to 85 mph.

With this, ten storms have been seen in the state in those four days.