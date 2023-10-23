The Least Educated City In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

New Jersey boasts a population of highly educated residents, although educational attainment varies across its cities. According to SafeWise, a platform specializing in security product reviews, Camden, situated in Camden County just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia, is identified as the least educated city in the state. This city exhibits the lowest percentage of adults holding a bachelor’s degree or higher among municipalities with a population of 25,000 or more in New Jersey. Let’s delve into the factors behind Camden’s low education levels and how they impact its residents.

SafeWise’s Methodology for Ranking the Least Educated Cities

SafeWise employs data from the 2019 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to rank the least educated cities in each state. It determines the percentage of adults aged 25 and older possessing a bachelor’s degree or higher within each city, then arranges them from the lowest to the highest percentages. Their analysis only includes cities with a minimum population of 25,000 and those reporting comprehensive crime data to the FBI.

SafeWise defines a bachelor’s degree as a four-year degree from an accredited college or university, excluding associate degrees, professional degrees, and graduate degrees.

Understanding Why Camden Ranks as the Least Educated City in New Jersey

Camden is a relatively small city, home to around 74,000 residents. Founded in 1828, it once thrived as a significant industrial and transportation hub during the 19th and 20th centuries. Renowned companies like Campbell Soup, RCA, and New York Shipbuilding had their roots here, as did notable figures such as poet Walt Whitman, singer Patti Smith, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

However, Camden encountered numerous challenges, including deindustrialization, urban decay, high crime rates, poverty, and corruption. These adversities contributed to its low educational achievement rate. In Camden, merely 9.3% of adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, a stark contrast to the 43.6% state average in New Jersey and the 32.1% national average. This means that over 90% of Camden’s adults possess, at most, a high school diploma or some college education.

Several potential reasons for Camden’s low education levels include:

Limited access to quality education opportunities: Camden’s public school system faces significant challenges, including low test scores, high dropout rates, and insufficient funding. As per NJ.com, in 2019, only 13% of Camden students met or exceeded expectations in state math tests, and just 21% did so in state English tests. The city also offers limited higher education options within its boundaries, with Rutgers University-Camden being the sole four-year college. However, it’s a public research institution with relatively high tuition costs ($15,264 per year for in-state students) and a selective acceptance rate (58%). High poverty rate: Camden contends with a staggering poverty rate of 36.4%, more than double the state average of 14.3% and triple the national average of 12.3%. Poverty can significantly hinder individuals in pursuing higher education due to financial constraints and may also impact their overall well-being. Low demand for skilled workers: Camden’s economy primarily centers around sectors like healthcare, education, and government services, where many positions do not necessitate a high level of education. The most common occupations in Camden, as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, include office and administrative support workers, food preparation and serving workers, personal care and service workers, healthcare practitioners and technicians, and education workers. These roles typically require only a high school diploma or less.

Potential Steps for Camden to Elevate its Education Levels

Camden is not destined to remain New Jersey’s least educated city indefinitely. There are measures that both the city and its residents can undertake to enhance educational attainment and overall quality of life, such as:

Enhancing access to quality educational opportunities: Camden can allocate additional resources to improve its public schools. This may involve hiring more qualified educators, expanding academic programs and extracurricular activities, upgrading facilities and technology, and fostering increased parental engagement. Additionally, the city could explore partnerships with regional colleges and universities to offer more affordable and accessible education options, including online courses, satellite campuses, or dual enrollment programs. Addressing poverty and inequality: Implementing policies and programs that tackle the root causes and consequences of poverty, such as unemployment, low wages, housing insecurity, food insecurity, limited healthcare access, childcare access, and transportation access, could substantially improve living conditions in Camden. Supporting initiatives that promote economic development, job creation, entrepreneurship, and innovation may also contribute to poverty reduction. Increasing demand for skilled workers: Camden has the potential to diversify its economy and attract industries that require a higher level of education and skills, such as technology, arts, culture, or tourism. Additionally, investments in workforce development and training programs can help workers enhance their skills and qualifications, thereby broadening their employment opportunities.

In Conclusion

According to SafeWise’s analysis based on Census data, Camden currently ranks as the least-educated city in New Jersey. This is linked to various factors, including limited access to quality education, a high poverty rate, and a low demand for highly skilled workers. However, there is potential for Camden to elevate its education levels and improve residents’ quality of life by enhancing educational opportunities, addressing poverty and inequality, and stimulating demand for skilled workers. With the right initiatives and collective efforts, Camden has the capacity to transform into a more educated and prosperous city in the future.