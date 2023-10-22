The Least Educated City In Georgia Has Been Revealed

Georgia possesses a rich and diverse culture, but it grapples with educational challenges. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 31.3% of adults in Georgia hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, falling short of the national average of 32.1%. While certain Georgia cities, like Sandy Springs (62.8%) and Johns Creek (61.9%), boast impressive educational attainment rates, others lag behind. LaGrange, recognized as the least educated city in Georgia by SafeWise, a platform specializing in security product reviews, faces these disparities.

SafeWise’s Methodology for Ranking Less Educated Cities

SafeWise relies on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey to compile rankings for the least educated cities in each state. It calculates the proportion of adults aged 25 and above who hold a bachelor’s degree or higher in each city and sorts them from the lowest to the highest percentage. The analysis includes only cities with populations exceeding 25,000 that provide comprehensive crime data to the FBI.

SafeWise defines a bachelor’s degree as a four-year degree obtained from an accredited college or university, excluding associate degrees, professional degrees, or graduate degrees.

Understanding Why LaGrange Ranks as the Least Educated City in Georgia

LaGrange, a modest city with around 30,000 residents, is situated in Troup County, approximately 60 miles southwest of Atlanta. Founded in 1828, it was named after the French estate of Marquis de Lafayette, an American Revolutionary War hero. LaGrange was a significant cotton producer and textile center during the 19th and 20th centuries. Today, it is home to various manufacturing companies, including Kia Motors, Caterpillar, and Duracell.

In comparison to other cities in Georgia and the entire nation, LaGrange exhibits a lower educational attainment rate. A mere 18.5% of adults in LaGrange hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, in contrast to the statewide average of 31.3% and the national average of 32.1%. This means that over 80% of LaGrange’s adult population possesses at most a high school diploma or some college education.

Several factors may contribute to LaGrange’s diminished educational attainment:

Limited access to higher education: LaGrange has only one four-year college, LaGrange College, a private liberal arts institution with a steep tuition cost ($31,030 annually) and a low acceptance rate (57%). There are no public universities or community colleges within the city’s boundaries. Elevated poverty rate: LaGrange’s poverty rate stands at 24.4%, surpassing the state average of 14.3% and the national average of 12.3%. Poverty can impede individuals’ ability to afford and pursue higher education while impacting their overall well-being, nutrition, and motivation. Low demand for skilled labor: LaGrange’s economy predominantly revolves around manufacturing, which often does not necessitate a high level of education for most positions. Common occupations in LaGrange, as per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, include production workers, material handlers, sales staff, office clerks, and food preparers. Typically, these roles require only a high school diploma or less.

Fostering Educational Improvement in LaGrange

LaGrange is not destined to remain Georgia’s least educated city indefinitely. Several steps can be taken by the city and its residents to elevate educational standards and enhance overall quality of life:

Broadening access to higher education: LaGrange can forge partnerships with neighboring colleges and universities to offer more cost-effective and convenient educational opportunities, such as online courses, satellite campuses, or dual enrollment programs. Additionally, providing increased scholarships, grants, loans, and financial aid can facilitate educational pursuits. Alleviating poverty and inequality: LaGrange can implement policies and programs addressing the root causes and consequences of poverty, encompassing issues like unemployment, low wages, housing insecurity, food insecurity, healthcare access, child care access, and transportation accessibility. Supporting initiatives that stimulate economic growth, job creation, entrepreneurship, and innovation is also crucial. Stimulating demand for skilled labor: LaGrange can diversify its economic landscape by attracting a wider array of businesses and industries that necessitate higher levels of education and skills, such as technology, healthcare, education, or tourism. Furthermore, investments in workforce development and training programs can empower workers to enhance their skillsets and qualifications.

In Conclusion

LaGrange, according to SafeWise’s rankings rooted in Census data, currently holds the distinction of being Georgia’s least educated city. This is attributed to various factors, including limited access to higher education, a high poverty rate, and a predominantly manufacturing-based economy with low educational requirements. Nevertheless, LaGrange possesses the potential to transform into a more educated and prosperous city through initiatives like expanding educational opportunities, addressing poverty and inequality, and fostering a demand for skilled labor.