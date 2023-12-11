The Florida City Said To Be The “Roachiest” Has Also Been Named Among Its “Dirtiest”

Many people have a severe aversion to roaches. And unfortunately, according to a study from Purdue University published in 2019, roaches have evolved to resist insecticides. Although one might assume that the nation’s biggest cities are the biggest culprits for roaches, according to a recent study, Florida’s cities are not immune to the problem. And unfortunately, the Florida city that was named “the roachiest” was also once named among the state’s “dirtiest.”

What The Study Examined

In early November of 2023, the pest control company Pest Gnome identified the “roachiest” cities in America. The company used Census data and data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They also looked at the number of pest control companies in each metro.

How Did Florida Fare?

Unfortunately, Florida had a city in the top three and in the top 10. Why Tampa Was Considered Florida’s “Roachiest” City: Tampa ended up being listed as the 3rd “roachiest” city in the nation, with an average of 22 pest control companies per 1,000 residents.

Statistics On Tampa Homes With Roaches

According to Lawnstarter, around 37% of homes in Tampa have roaches, and unfortunately, the city allegedly has six different types. Unfortunately, a Waffle House in Tampa experienced a problem with roaches. In 2019, the Waffle House at 922 East Fowler Avenue was reportedly temporarily shut down when health inspectors reportedly found live roaches next to food. The restaurant was cleared to reopen after a couple of hours, according to ABC Action News.

Tampa Has Also Been Called One Of The State’s “Dirtiest” City

In February of 2023, Lawnstarter identified the nation’s “dirtiest” cities. Florida did not come in the top 10. (Houston, Newark, and San Bernadino were 1-3.) However, although Tampa wasn’t the “dirtiest” city in Florida (that honor went to Hollywood, Florida,) Tampa came in 38th for the nation.

The Other “Roachiest” City in Florida

Tampa was Florida’s roachiest city, but unfortunately another Florida city also cracked the top 10. And that was Miami at number 6. Interestingly enough, Miami has also been called Florida’s “rattiest” city in 2023.

Opposing Opinion

Being called Florida’s “roachiest” or one of Florida’s “dirtiest” cities isn’t exactly flattering. American Housing did a similar study about roaches in 2015 and Miami was identified as the Florida city with the most roaches (and the third in the nation.) In the summer of 2023, Insider Monkey identified what it said were the “dirtiest” cities in the United States. Miami came in as the “dirtiest” in the entire nation. In 2008, Forbes reportedly named Tampa as one of the “cleanest” cities in the United States.

Conclusion

Roaches are a common pest that can pose health and hygiene risks. Florida has some of the most infested cities in the country, according to a recent study by Pest Gnome. Tampa and Miami are among the top 10 “roachiest” cities, and they have also been ranked as some of the “dirtiest” cities in the past. However, these labels are not definitive, and there may be other factors that influence the presence and perception of roaches in different areas. Florida residents and visitors should be aware of the potential roach problem, but also take it with a grain of salt.