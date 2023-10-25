The Best County to Raise a Family in Maryland Has Been Revealed

Maryland boasts numerous attractions and landmarks, yet it grapples with certain challenges like education, crime, and the cost of living. SafeWise, a reputable platform specializing in security product reviews, identifies Howard County as the optimal choice for families in Maryland.

Nestled in the heart of the state, between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., Howard County takes the lead due to its impressive median household income, minimal poverty rates, and outstanding public schools, particularly for counties with a population exceeding 25,000. In this article, we’ll delve into the reasons behind Howard County’s excellence and how it benefits its residents.

The Criteria for SafeWise’s County Rankings

SafeWise’s assessment of the best counties for family living is grounded in data sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. It encompasses calculations of median household income, poverty rates, and public school ratings for each county, which are then arranged from highest to lowest. The platform exclusively considers counties with a population of at least 25,000 and those providing comprehensive crime data to the FBI.

Here is how SafeWise defines its key metrics:

Median household income is determined as the midpoint within the income distribution, with half of households earning more and half earning less. It excludes income from sources outside the household, such as government benefits or investments.

The poverty rate is defined as the percentage of people whose income falls below the poverty threshold, which varies based on household size and composition. This measurement does not encompass individuals who are homeless or institutionalized.

Public school grade is an overarching evaluation of the quality and performance of public schools within a county, taking into account factors like test scores, graduation rates, teacher quality, student diversity, and parental reviews. SafeWise obtains this data from Niche, a website dedicated to analyzing information on schools and neighborhoods.

Unpacking Howard County’s Excellence

Howard County, with a population of approximately 329,000, stands as one of Maryland’s most significant counties. Established in 1838 and named in honor of John Eager Howard, a Revolutionary War hero and former Maryland governor, it carries a rich historical and cultural heritage, embracing diversity, a high quality of life, exceptional educational institutions, and an abundance of recreational opportunities.

Howard County’s median household income outshines other Maryland counties and the national average, with an average of $121,496 annually. This contrasts with Maryland’s $82,400 and the nation’s $69,021. In essence, more than half of the households in Howard County earn over $121,496 per year.

The poverty rate in Howard County is notably lower than that of other Maryland counties and the national figure, with only 4.3% of its population residing below the poverty line compared to Maryland’s 14.3% and the nation’s 12.3%.

When it comes to public schools, Howard County takes the lead, boasting a coveted A+ rating from Niche. This rating places its public schools at the top in Maryland and among the nation’s top 10. The county’s public schools consistently achieve high test scores, graduation rates, teacher quality, student diversity, and parental satisfaction.

The Advantages of Living in Howard County

Howard County isn’t just Maryland’s best county for raising a family; it’s also one of the nation’s most desirable places to call home. Residents enjoy a multitude of benefits, including:

A robust economy and job market: Howard County maintains a low unemployment rate of 3.6%, surpassing the state and national averages. Its diverse economic landscape encompasses industries like healthcare, education, technology, government, and defense. A safe and healthy environment: The county boasts a low crime rate of 10.7 per 1,000 residents, significantly lower than both the state and national averages. Additionally, U.S. News & World Report rates its health score at 90 out of 100, considering factors such as healthcare access, quality, health outcomes, behaviors, and social determinants. A vibrant and inclusive community: With a high diversity score of 77 out of 100, Howard County is celebrated for its racial, ethnic, economic, age, gender, and political diversity. Livability grants it a culture score of 80 out of 100, acknowledging its rich arts, entertainment, nightlife, restaurants, and festivals. A stunning natural environment: Howard County scores 75 out of 100 for outdoor amenities, including parks, trails, lakes, rivers, mountains, and climate. Its scenic appeal is also notable, achieving a score of 80 out of 100, covering views, landscapes, landmarks, and architecture.

In Conclusion

According to SafeWise’s data-driven rankings, Howard County emerges as the best choice for families in Maryland. With its high median household income, low poverty rates, and exceptional public schools, it offers residents a host of advantages, including a robust job market, a secure and healthy environment, a diverse and vibrant community, and an appealing natural setting. Howard County is a top-notch location for living, working, learning, and leisure.