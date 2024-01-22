The 11th Fastest-Growing Towns in Maryland Everyone Is Talking About

Maryland, a state rich in history, diverse culture, and natural beauty, is currently witnessing the rapid growth of several towns, as indicated by the latest census data. These towns, with their charm, amenities, and opportunities, are becoming hotspots for both residents and businesses. Let’s take a closer look at the 11th fastest-growing towns in Maryland that are making waves:

11. Hampstead

Situated in Carroll County, Hampstead experienced a growth of 9.6% from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 6,802. Known for its historic Main Street adorned with shops, restaurants, and a farmers market, Hampstead fosters a strong sense of community. Residents enjoy events like the Hampstead Day Festival, the Christmas Tree Lighting, and the Fireman’s Carnival.

10. Brunswick

Located in Frederick County, Brunswick saw a 10.2% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 6,652. Positioned along the Potomac River and the C&O Canal, Brunswick offers picturesque views and recreational activities. The town boasts a rich railroad heritage, with a museum, a train station, and a model railroad club.

9. Mount Airy

Spanning four counties—Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery—Mount Airy experienced a 10.4% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 9,747. This charming town features a historic downtown, a lively arts scene, and various parks and trails. Festivals such as the Fall Festival, the Chili Cook-Off, and the MayFest add to Mount Airy’s appeal.

8. Thurmont

In Frederick County, Thurmont grew by 10.5% from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 6,712. Serving as a gateway to the Catoctin Mountains, Thurmont offers outdoor enthusiasts opportunities for hiking, camping, fishing, and wildlife watching. The town also boasts a robust agricultural tradition with orchards, wineries, and farmers markets.

7. New Market

New Market, situated in Frederick County, experienced an 11.1% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 745. Despite its small size, New Market has earned a big reputation as the “Antiques Capital of Maryland,” with over 40 antique shops, art galleries, boutiques, and cafes. The town also preserves its colonial and Civil War history through landmarks, museums, and reenactments.

6. Centreville

In Queen Anne’s County, Centreville saw an 11.2% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 5,053. Serving as the county seat and the largest town on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, Centreville boasts a beautiful historic district with buildings dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. A waterfront park, a library, and a courthouse add to the town’s appeal.

5. Manchester

Carroll County’s Manchester experienced an 11.3% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 5,043. This rural town exudes a friendly atmosphere and a rich sense of history, with a museum, a historic mill, and a cemetery containing the graves of Civil War soldiers. Amenities include a community pool, a skate park, and a farmers market.

4. Poolesville

Poolesville, situated in Montgomery County, saw an 11.4% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 5,282. This quiet town, characterized by its rural charm and high quality of life, boasts several parks, including the John Poole House and the Seneca Schoolhouse. Other attractions include a golf course, a library, and a community center.

3. Perryville

Cecil County’s Perryville experienced a 12.1% growth from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 4,631. As a waterfront town with a rich maritime and military history, Perryville features a museum, a lighthouse, and a veterans memorial park. The town also offers recreational amenities like a casino, a marina, and a fishing pier.

2. Boonsboro

In Washington County, Boonsboro grew by 12.7% from 2010 to 2020, reaching a population of 3,579. This historic town, with a literary connection as the hometown of bestselling author Nora Roberts, offers a bookstore, a hotel, and a spa owned by Roberts. Additionally, Boonsboro features a museum, a park, and a monument dedicated to the Battle of South Mountain.

1. North East

Cecil County’s North East takes the top spot, experiencing a remarkable 13.4% growth from 2010 to 2020 and reaching a population of 3,835. This charming town boasts a vibrant downtown with shops, restaurants, and galleries. A waterfront park, a beach, and a boardwalk enhance the town’s appeal. North East is renowned for its annual Turkey Point Vineyard Festival, celebrating the local wine industry.

Conclusion

As we conclude our journey through the 11 fastest-growing towns in Maryland, it’s evident that these communities are not merely statistics but vibrant spaces shaping the state’s dynamic landscape. From the picturesque Brunswick along the Potomac River to the historic charm of Hampstead, each town tells a compelling story of growth, community, and unique appeal. Maryland’s evolving towns are not just witnessing change; they are becoming the architects of their own promising futures.

