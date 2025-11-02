Texas Organ Sharing Alliance honors donor families during Día de los Muertos event

The Texas Organ Sharing Alliance invited families to honor their loved ones who gave the gift of life through organ donation at the Ofrendas y Recuerdos event on Saturday.

The event welcomed donor families to visit the altar in the Donor Memorial Garden, which featured photos of more than 110 donors.

Families also placed marigold flowers on their loved ones’ medals on the Wall of Heroes.

“Our Ofrendas y Recuerdos event is a beautiful way for our community of donor families to come together and pay tribute to their loved ones who gave the gift of life,” said alliance president Joseph Nespral.

“We are honored to hold events like these to provide donor families with a sacred space to remember their loved ones and ensure their legacy lives on,” Nespral added.

More information on the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance is available on its website.

