Teen hospitalized after Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Parkdale Drive, near the Interstate 10 frontage road.

SAPD said the teen was in a dark alley between two apartment complexes when he was shot by another male.

The teen walked over to his friend’s doorstep afterward, police said.

Five shots were fired, but the teen was only hit by one. He was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police at the scene said.

SAPD said the shooter has not been detained.

Additional information was not immediately available.

