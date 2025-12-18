Teen accused in shooting death of 8-year-old brother ordered to remain in detention

Despite pleas from family and lawyers representing him, a teenager accused of shooting and killing his brother will remain in detention, a Bexar County associate juvenile court judge ruled Thursday.

The 13-year-old was charged with manslaughter in connection with the July 25 shooting death of his 8-year-old brother, Daniel Casares, in the 3500 block of Bob Billa Street.

The gun accidentally went off while the teen was handling it, according to San Antonio police.

In court on Thursday, officials said the teen had done well in detention and suggested a possible GPS and house arrest release to his grandmother.

The boy’s lawyer also supported the release, pointing to no disciplinary issues before receiving the manslaughter charge.

However, lawyers for the state urged for the teen to remain in detention, pointing to several past violations of his initial release in August.

In a detention hearing on Thursday, Dec. 4, it was discovered that while released, the teen broke curfew and was hanging out with kids with whom he had a “no contact” order.

Associate Juvenile Courts Judge Erik Reynolds ruled the teen is to remain in detention “due to his not allowing himself to be adequately supervised.”

The teen’s next hearing is slated for Dec. 29.

As for his manslaughter charge, a docket setting will be held on Jan. 13, 2026.

