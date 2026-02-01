SUNDAY FORECAST: Morning freeze gives way to afternoon warmth

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Frigid start, mild afternoon

Frigid start, mild afternoon WARMING UP: Warmer, more seasonable

Warmer, more seasonable RAIN CHANCES: Possible, but low odds

FORECAST

The bitter conditions won’t last all day, though. Once the sun comes up, sunny skies and light winds will help push temperatures up into the 50s.

SPOTTY SHOWERS

Looking ahead, a weak upper-level disturbance is forecast to bring a few spotty showers into the San Antonio area Monday evening. Any rain is likely to be brief and light, with showers moving in from the west and drifting east through the night. By early Tuesday morning, rain chances are expected to end.

STAYING WARM

Highs are expected to jump to 70 degrees by Tuesday, staying well above freezing at night for most of the upcoming week. Another front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday, but temperatures are only forecast to slip to the low to mid-60s the rest of the week.

