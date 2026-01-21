Staffing shortages cited by San Antonio park police after string of vehicle break-ins at McAlister Park

The San Antonio Park Police Officers Association (SAPPOA) is calling on city leadership to address what the association called a “staffing crisis.”

With approximately 150 members, SAPPOA is responsible for providing public safety at the city’s parks, trials and greenways.

In a news release addressed to the city, the association said recent vehicle break-ins at McAllister Park has sparked concern among residents and visitors.

SAPPOA said approximately 44 park police positions were transferred to SAPD, leaving the association with a “significant manpower shortage that directly impacts coverage and response capability.”

The association said no additional officers have been assigned since the transfers and they are now short 70 park police officers.

“We have lost dozens of positions, and no plan has been communicated to us on how—or if—those officers will be replaced. That shortage may only worsen,” Henry Bassuk, president of SAPPOA said.

SAPPOA urged city leadership to establish a “clear, sustainable plan to ensure adequate patrols and response citywide.”

“You cannot continue to reduce staffing and expect the same level of service,” Bassuk said. “Public safety should not be treated as optional.”

