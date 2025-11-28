South Side neighbor calls for increased enforcement after street racing crash hospitalizes several

Two drivers racing in a South Side neighborhood sent at least four people to the hospital on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The San Antonio Police Department said the drivers were racing in the 16000 block of Pleasanton Road.

The drivers were racing northbound on the road when one driver hit another vehicle, police said. That same driver then crashed into another car.

Four people were taken to a hospital with injuries, but SAPD said six people were injured in the head-on crash.

One driver, who police said was racing, left the scene.

Neighbors told KSAT they were not shocked that the crash happened because they see and hear people speeding and racing so often in the area.

“There’s no lights out here,” Mikayla, a neighbor in the area of the crash, said. “It’s bad, like people speed like crazy out here.”

Another person said one of their dogs died from people speeding and not paying attention to their surroundings while driving on Pleasanton Road.

Mikayla told KSAT that people tend to race in both the northbound and southbound lanes in the same direction, meaning one vehicle is typically driving the wrong way during these races.

“I would like to have a cop out here most of the time cause there’s a lot of like — at night, I hear just ‘whoosh whoosh’ back and forth,” Nicholas Hernandez said, referencing how fast people drive.

KSAT reporter Zaria Oates and photojournalist Jarryd Luna used a Bushnell radar gun near Pleasanton Road to track the speed of several drivers, recording speeds up to 69 mph in a 40 mph zone at an intersection with a flashing yellow light.

“You can hear a lot of just brakes, and it’s scary,” Mikayla said. “I hate it, like it’s bad. I will never drive, I will never. It’s just scary out here.”

