South Central Texas Sees Up to 5 Inches of Rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Warm & Sunny

THIS WEEK: A real cool front! Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons.

FORECAST

RAIN TOTALS SO FAR

Over 1 to almost 5 inches of rain have fallen across South Central Texas. Most of this new rainfall has helped recharge local water supplies.

FRONT NEXT WEEK

Cooler weather is expected by midweek with sunrise temperatures in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. Sunday and Monday will be warmer, with highs around 85 degrees. By Tuesday, a weak cool front is expected, followed by a stronger shot of cooler air, with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s—great for Halloween!

