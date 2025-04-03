Snowboarder Dies After Getting Seriously Hurt in the Head at a California Ski Area

A snowboarder died after hurting his head badly at a ski area in eastern California, and his family is very sad about it.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that Roman Lacayo, 25, died Saturday at the Kirkwood Mountain Resort in Kirkwood, California.

KCRA-TV was told by Lacayo’s family that he fell and hit his head while skiing with his girlfriend and friends.

At 12:20 p.m. that day, someone called for help. He was badly hurt in the head when deputies got there, according to the sheriff’s office, which also said that the injuries “did not allow for life.”

Vail Resorts is the owner of Kirkwood Mountain. USA TODAY got word from the man’s parent company on Wednesday morning that he had died.

The resort said that the Kirkwood Ski Patrol also reacted to the medical emergency, which happened on a trail for snowboarders with some experience.

The property said that Lacayo was taken to the Barton Medical Clinic in the base area of the building. It was just before 1 p.m. when the sheriff’s office said he was dead.

The resort said in a statement, “On behalf of the full team here at Kirkwood, we extend our deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends.” They also called the situation “a serious incident.”

Snowboarder wanted to be a firefighter, serve others

People who knew and liked Lacayo set up a GoFundMe to help his family after he died. People in the neighborhood had raised more than $40,000 of the $50,000 goal by Wednesday afternoon.

The people in charge of the fundraiser shared a picture of Lacayo as a baby wearing a fireman helmet and smiling. They said he was “aspiring to be a firefighter.” People said he liked to try new things, had a kind heart, and had a smile that made everyone smile.

Nathan Clardy, his father, told KCRA-TV that he turned 18 and graduated from the Southern California fire school. Clardy told the Sacramento, California-based TV station that he filled out an application to join one department just two days before he died.

He told KCRA-TV, “It breaks my heart because as a dad, I wasn’t there with him.” “I know I couldn’t have changed anything, but I wish I had been there with him.”

The father told the TV station that his son’s death might have taught someone one thing: “If anyone can learn from that… it’s that, you know, wear a helmet.”

KCRA-TV reports that Clardy said it has been hard to get his son home in time to send him off. He called it a “logistical nightmare.”

He told the TV station, “No parent plans to bury their child.” “This is something we’re just figuring out as we go,” she said.