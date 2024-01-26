Double Blizzard Threat: Massachusetts Braces for Back-to-Back Winter Storms

BOSTON – Did you catch a glimpse? The sun briefly appeared in some areas on Thursday, giving a fleeting sense of spring.

Unfortunately, the clouds are returning, and they are expected to linger through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for certain isolated areas, warning of light icing on Friday in the highest elevations of Worcester County, the Berkshires, and New Hampshire and Vermont.

For most of southern New England, the upcoming “storm” will primarily bring rain.

Rain is expected to arrive late, after midnight, with the heaviest downpour around the Friday morning commute.

We anticipate about half an inch of rain on Friday morning through midday. The rain will diminish in the afternoon, but cloudy skies will persist into the evening.

Saturday is shaping up to be another gloomy day, with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of scattered light rain, snow, or ice showers here and there.

Looking ahead, the next storm is on the horizon. However, it’s currently too early to make a definitive prediction, and confidence is lower than usual three days before the event.

There is potential for significant snowfall across much of southern New England, but the storm’s appearance doesn’t exhibit a “classic look” at the moment. It may have a couple of different low-pressure centers as it comes closest to our area, possibly not fully organizing until it’s too far out to sea.

An early assessment of the storm indicates that it will end as snow everywhere, but the transition may take longer in areas farther south and east.

So, where snow is more likely, the forecasted amounts are expected to be higher. The likelihood of plowable snow also increases heading farther north and west.

Whatever the outcome, the most substantial impact is anticipated Sunday night into Monday.

Stay tuned for more updates in the next 24 hours!