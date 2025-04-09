Six Reasons Why It Costs Too Much to Hunt Deer

In the United States, especially in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, hunting deer has been a beloved custom for a long time. But these days, a lot of shooters who have always done it are wondering the same thing: Is it getting too expensive to hunt? Here are six reasons why the rising cost of deer shooting is keeping some people from going into the woods, no matter how much experience they have or how new they are to it.

1. It costs more than ever to get a hunting license

In many places, the price of hunting licenses and tags has been going up slowly over the last ten years. Hunters in Michigan are angry about the recent price hikes because they already pay a lot for gear, access to land, and other things.

The effect: For some hunters, what used to be a small annual fee feels like a luxury, especially those who are supporting families or living on a fixed income.

2. The prices of tools keep going up

A good bow or gun used to last for many years. Now, a lot of hunters feel like they need to keep up with the latest, best, and most expensive gear. Bowhunting.com says there is a real and expensive gear arms race going on, with everything from high-tech scopes and trail cameras to clothes that hide your scent.

Effects: People who hunt occasionally may spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars just to feel “prepared.”

3. Price hikes and lack of ammunition

In the past few years, the price of ammo has gone through the roof because of problems in the supply chain, higher demand, and government pressure. This adds up quickly for hunters who shoot often to keep their skills up.

Because of this, some shooters are practicing their shots less or not going at all to save money.

4. It costs more to get to land

There are more people on public land, and private landowners are either asking a lot to hunt there or closing their gates for good. It can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year to rent land or join a hunting club.

Hunters who don’t own land or have ties to land may not be able to afford to go to good hunting areas.

5. The price of gas and travel adds up

Many hunters don’t live near good shooting grounds and have to drive hours to reach them. Travel, lodging, and even food for a hunting trip can cost as much as a holiday these days because gas prices are going up.

As a result, hunters who want to save money are taking shorter trips and shooting for fewer days.

6. Processing Fees and the Value of the Meat

The prices don’t end when you kill a deer. Processing fees for field dressing and killing have gone up. If you don’t do it yourself, you can expect to pay $100 to $200 or more. Sometimes, it’s less expensive to buy meat than to hunt it.

The impact: The “meat savings” claim doesn’t hold up like it used to — especially for those who only harvest one deer a season.