Shadow or not… South Texas has warmer weather in the forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MILD AFTERNOON: Mid-60s later today
- STRAY SHOWER: Low odds of a stray shower today, tomorrow (10%)
- COLD FRONT: Tuesday afternoon, not a big cool-down
FORECAST
TODAY
Happy Monday! After a cold start, we’ll reach the mid-60s later today. During the afternoon, a stray shower can’t be ruled out, however, the odds of seeing any rain are low (10%).
TUESDAY COLD FRONT
That small shot at a shower continues tomorrow, while patchy morning fog may briefly affect the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will peak at around 70 by 3pm, before a cold front sweeps through. Once the front passes by, any rain chance comes to an end. It’ll turn breezy and slightly cooler, although, this front is rather weak.
WARM STRETCH AHEAD
Thursday morning brings a return of 30s to the forecast, however, we are expected to stay above freezing in San Antonio. From there, a steady climb in temperatures in the forecast. By the weekend, we’ll see 70s for highs. Next week is trending warm, too.
