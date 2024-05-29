Scarlett Johansson Husband Now 2024: Inside Her Sweet Love Story with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s relationship is one for the ages. The couple’s journey from casual acquaintances to life partners is a tale filled with romance, mutual respect, and shared laughter. Their love story, which officially began in 2017, actually had its roots much earlier—back in 2006 on the set of Saturday Night Live (SNL), where Johansson was hosting and Jost was a budding writer.

The Beginnings: From Acquaintances to Lovers

2006: The First Encounter

In January 2006, Scarlett Johansson met Colin Jost during her first time hosting SNL. Jost, then a new writer for the show, recalls their initial meeting fondly. “The first time she hosted was my first year as a writer on the show,” Jost shared, reflecting on how their paths crossed in the bustling environment of SNL. Johansson went on to host the show five more times, solidifying her presence in the SNL hall of fame.

2017: Rumors Spark and Romance Blossoms

Although they had known each other for over a decade, it wasn’t until May 2017 that romance rumors began to swirl. Johansson made a special guest appearance on the SNL season finale, which led to a much-talked-about hug and subsequent sightings of the duo at the afterparty. Jost, when asked about the budding relationship, chose to stay mum, preferring to focus on his work and personal life away from the spotlight.

Building a Strong Foundation

September 2017: Public Praise and Continued Romance

By September 2017, it was clear that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were more than just friends. At the Emmy Awards, Jost couldn’t hide his admiration for Johansson, expressing how “cool” and “awesome” she was. Around this time, Johansson finalized her divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a daughter, Rose Dorothy.

November 2017: Official Public Debut

The couple made their first official public appearance together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala. Their presence as a couple was confirmed by friends who described them as very much in love and deeply supportive of each other’s careers.

Taking Steps Towards Forever

May 2018: Red Carpet Moments and Growing Closer

In May 2018, Johansson and Jost attended the Met Gala together, a significant event in the fashion world. This marked a series of public appearances that year, including the Avengers: Infinity War premiere and the Emmy Awards, where Jost co-hosted. These moments showcased their growing closeness and their ease in the public eye as a couple.

May 2019: Engagement Announcement

Two years into their relationship, Johansson and Jost announced their engagement in May 2019. Johansson’s publicist confirmed the happy news, noting that while no wedding date was set, the engagement was a significant step for the couple. Johansson’s dazzling 11-carat engagement ring quickly became a topic of fascination.

October 2020: Intimate Wedding Ceremony

In October 2020, amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johansson and Jost married in a private ceremony. The announcement was made by Meals on Wheels America, highlighting the couple’s wish for donations to the charity in lieu of wedding gifts. Their wedding was a blend of intimacy and charity, reflecting their compassionate values.

August 2021: Welcoming Baby Cosmo

In August 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo. The announcement was made by Jost on Instagram, sharing their joy with the world. Johansson’s daughter, Rose Dorothy, also embraced her new role as an older sister.

2022: Joint Ventures and Public Appearances

In 2022, Johansson and Jost continued to share glimpses of their life together. They starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Amazon’s Alexa, bringing their humor and chemistry to the screen. Jost’s playful comments on Johansson’s Instagram posts about her skincare line, The Outset, further showcased their playful and supportive relationship.

2023: Reflecting on Their Marriage

In April 2023, during an appearance on the Goop podcast, Johansson spoke candidly about her marriage to Jost. She highlighted the importance of compassion and mutual respect, explaining how these values have been fundamental to their successful relationship. Her reflections offered insight into why their partnership thrives.

May 2023: Cannes Film Festival

One of the highlights of 2023 was their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Johansson’s film, Asteroid City. The couple’s red carpet moments, filled with elegance and joy, were a testament to their strong bond and shared life experiences.

October 2023: Promoting The Outset

In October 2023, Jost helped Johansson promote her skincare line, The Outset, in a humorous video. Their playful banter while answering holiday-related questions delighted fans and showed their ability to blend personal and professional lives seamlessly.

Conclusion

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is a blend of deep affection, mutual respect, and shared laughter. Their journey from a chance meeting in 2006 to a fulfilling marriage in 2024 demonstrates the strength of their bond. As they continue to navigate life together, their story remains a source of inspiration and joy for their fans.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first meet?

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost first met in January 2006 on the set of Saturday Night Live. Johansson was hosting the show, and Jost had just started his career as a writer for SNL.

2. When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost start dating?

Johansson and Jost began dating in May 2017, although they had known each other for over a decade before their romantic relationship began.

3. When did Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost get married?

The couple tied the knot in October 2020 in an intimate ceremony, with a focus on safety and charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Do Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have children together?

Yes, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have a son named Cosmo, born in August 2021. Johansson also has a daughter, Rose Dorothy, from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

5. What makes Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s relationship work?

According to Johansson, their relationship works because they share fundamental values like compassion and respect. Their ability to support each other and move through life in a similar way has been crucial to their successful marriage.