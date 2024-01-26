Shocking Revelation: Saugus Teacher Arrested with Class A Drug Inside Middle School, Police Investigation Unfolds

A Saugus teacher was arrested on Thursday after being discovered with a Class A substance at Saugus Middle School, according to Saugus police.

At approximately 10:39 a.m., the police responded to a 911 call reporting a “suspicious substance” found in a bathroom at Saugus Middle School. Following an investigation, 52-year-old Roxanne Plaskon, a teacher, was found in possession of a Class A substance, identified as a narcotic sold in pure liquid or powder form in Massachusetts. She was subsequently arrested, the police reported.

Upon leaving the police station, Plaskon denied the charges, stating, “It’s not true… it’s not true,” to Boston 25.

Saugus Superintendent Michael Hashem addressed the incident in a letter to families, describing it as “deeply concerning.” He assured that the school department is cooperating with the Saugus Police Department, and the matter is still under investigation.

According to Hashem, both the Saugus Administration and Saugus Police Department followed appropriate procedures and laws to ensure the safety of students and staff was never compromised.

A Saugus parent expressed shock, saying, “Well, I’m shocked. I mean, it’s hard to believe someone like that is teaching our children.”

Neighbors also found it difficult to believe that Plaskon would allegedly use drugs with children nearby. One neighbor, Roxc Ramirez, commented, “You shouldn’t be bringing drugs into school. That’s for sure, not with children, not anybody.”

Saugus police confirmed that no other students or staff were in danger during the incident. Plaskon, released on bail Thursday night, continues to deny the charges. Authorities have stated that more details regarding Plaskon’s arraignment will be released at a later time.