SAPD: Girl, 10, hospitalized in critical condition; suspect in custody after road rage shooting on Northwest Side

The San Antonio Police Department said a 10-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition after a road rage shooting early Friday.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Timberhill Drive.

SAPD said a vehicle with a father, mother and a 10-year-old girl inside was shot at once as they attempted to turn onto Wurzbach Road.

The girl was struck by the bullet in her stomach area while sitting in the backseat, police said.

SAPD also announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Bryan Arceo, 41, was taken into custody and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday afternoon.

Court records show Arceo is facing the following four charges:

3 counts of aggravated assault for recklessly discharging a firearm, which is considered a first-degree felony

1 count of child endangerment, which is considered a state jail felony

It is unclear at this time whether Arceo is the shooter in the incident. Jail records show Arceo was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 9:45 p.m. Friday.

A Bexar County judge also set Arceo’s bond at $375,000, court records indicate.

SAPD said earlier that it had a suspect in mind, but was investigating whether it was the person was the shooter.

An earlier SAPD preliminary report said the girl’s mother told officers that she was driving southbound on Timberhill Drive when the alleged shooter backed out of a driveway “aggressively.”

The mother honked at the vehicle, and the suspect started shooting at the vehicle, according to police.

The girl’s father told KSAT that he did not realize someone had shot at them until he smelled gunpowder.

After the shooting, SAPD said that one of the parents attempted to drive the girl to a local hospital.

However, the family spotted the shooter’s vehicle again on the road.

Police stated that the shooter exited his vehicle at some point and approached the family’s car with a gun, but they were able to drive away.

The parent later stopped their vehicle at a business, located in the 2500 block of Bandera Road, before the girl was taken to a local hospital.

The girl may have been heading to school, as there was a backpack in the vehicle, SAPD said.