SAPD confirms identity of suspect, 82, arrested in connection with North Side stabbing

The San Antonio Police Department has confirmed the identity of an 82-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with a stabbing on the North Side.

Robert Hobson is accused of stabbing a woman early Tuesday in the 200 block of West Lullwood Avenue, located near Hildebrand Avenue.

The woman, 79, told her son during a phone call on Tuesday that Hobson was acting “really strange,” SAPD Public Information Officer Sharavious Jackson said.

SAPD stated that the woman asked her son to come over to check on the situation.

The son later arrived at the home and found that his mother had been stabbed multiple times on her upper body, Jackson said.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, police stated.

Hobson has since been charged with aggravated assault with a weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Bexar County jail records.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond, records show.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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