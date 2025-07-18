San Antonio vein specialist explains chronic venous insufficiency after President Trump’s diagnosis

The White House announced on Thursday that 79-year-old President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

CVI is a common condition that happens when valves inside certain veins don’t function normally. Blood can collect in the veins, potentially leading to the formation of blood clots.

The condition is seen during pregnancy or when people battle obesity. People who sit or stand for extended periods are also at risk.

Dr. John Hogg, a vein specialist and founder of the Medical Vein Clinic in San Antonio, advises that people with CVI should seek treatment immediately.

“It’s very dangerous when your vein stretches out, some of that fluid’s going to squish out, and it becomes edema, eventually more serious lymphedema. And you have these heavy, swollen legs from then on. You’re walking around carrying jugs of water in your legs,” Hogg explained.

The White House said Trump was diagnosed with CVI after he experienced swelling in his legs.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump had a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies” with the White House Medical Unit.

Hogg recommends that people concerned about CVI or who have leg swelling should seek specialized medical treatment.

“People should make sure their doctor is a diplomat of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine.”

Read also