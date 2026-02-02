San Antonio resident nets $1 million on Texas Lottery scratch ticket

A San Antonio resident is a little more richer after landing a winning Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Circle K at 9697 San Pedro Avenue, not far from the San Antonio International Airport, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this Instant Millions game. Instant Millions offers more than $91.3 million in total prizes, the release stated.

The Circle K location could be eligible for a $10,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program for selling the winning ticket.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

