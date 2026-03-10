San Antonio Mayor Jones announces innovation-focused economic security advisory group

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones announced the creation of the Mayor’s Economic Security Advisory Group (ESAG) to strengthen the city’s innovation ecosystem.

In a Monday news release, the city said the group will focus on artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology and space manufacturing.

“San Antonio isn’t going to wait around to be asked to do something,” said Jones, in part. “We’re going to identify opportunities to strengthen and grow our ecosystem, leverage our natural strategic advantages, and move our city forward.”

The advisory group will advise the mayor on opportunities and strategies to make San Antonio competitive.

The city said ESAG consists of professionals with experience in national security, advanced manufacturing and biomedical fields.

“We’ll identify what we can and must do locally, and identify where we may need help from our state and federal partners,” Jones said. “There is no one better postured to lean forward in this way than Military City USA.”

Jim Perschbach, the president and CEO of Port San Antonio, will chair the group, according to the release. Ten other members, with U.S. military and CEO experience, round out the group.

