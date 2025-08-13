San Antonio ISD welcomes Lanier High School students into renovated space

It has been a busy summer for construction crews working on the Lanier High School campus.

Students will see how nearly $30 million in renovations were put to use to upgrade the school campus.

It was part of the voter-approved 2020 bond; some of the work included upgrades to the HVAC system.

  • Library renovation
  • Auditorium renovation
  • Alumni Center renovation
  • Concession stand and restroom renovations

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Independent School District, the oldest school district in the city, will welcome back roughly 44,000 students for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district has over 90 campuses.

