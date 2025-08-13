San Antonio ISD welcomes Lanier High School students into renovated space

It has been a busy summer for construction crews working on the Lanier High School campus.

Students will see how nearly $30 million in renovations were put to use to upgrade the school campus.

It was part of the voter-approved 2020 bond; some of the work included upgrades to the HVAC system.

Library renovation

Auditorium renovation

Alumni Center renovation

Concession stand and restroom renovations

On Wednesday, the San Antonio Independent School District, the oldest school district in the city, will welcome back roughly 44,000 students for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district has over 90 campuses.

