San Antonio International Airport joins TSA’s military travel initiative

San Antonio International Airport is now one of 10 airports nationwide offering the Transportation Security Administration’s “Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease” initiative.

The program aims to provide military members and their families with a smoother travel experience, according to a news release.

The TSA and its TSA PreCheck enrollment partners, CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos, will waive the enrollment fee for TSA PreCheck for Gold Star family members.

Gold Star families include spouses, parents, children and siblings who have lost a loved one in military service, the release states.

Spouses of military and uniformed service members will receive a $25 discount on the TSA PreCheck enrollment fee.

To increase access, TSA and its partners will host mobile enrollment events near major U.S. military installations, making it easier for eligible individuals to enroll.

The initiative also includes expedited TSA PreCheck lanes at select airports near larger military bases, which offer screening lanes and front-of-line privileges, according to the release.

“By expanding access, easing enrollment, and partnering with our TSA PreCheck enrollment providers and industry partners, we strive to honor those who serve and the families who stand beside them,” said TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill, in part.

